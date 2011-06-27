  1. Home
2022 Subaru Ascent Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Ascent
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)386.0/501.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower260 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Popular Package #2A +$989
Popular Package #4 +$831
7-Passenger Standard Packageyes
7-Passenger Technology Package +$2,950
Standard Modelyes
8-Passenger Technology Package +$2,950
In-Car Entertainment
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
USB Charging Ports +$230
Wireless Charger +$302
Body Side Molding - Brilliant Bronze Metallic +$272
LED Upgrade - Map and Reading Lights +$185
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Windshield Sunshade +$76
Footwell Illumination Kit +$229
3rd Row Bench Rear Seatback Protector +$133
Cargo Net +$81
Cargo Tray +$101
2nd Row Captain's Chairs Rear Seatback Protector +$133
Cargo Separator +$445
3rd Row Sunshade +$52
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgrade +$575
Cargo Cover +$201
Side Sill Plate +$135
2nd Row Bench Rear Seatback Protector +$133
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.3 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$162
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set +$258
Alloy Wheel Locks +$82
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$272
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$272
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$162
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$162
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$162
Door Scuff Protector +$156
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl +$162
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearl +$162
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$272
Body Side Molding Crystal Black Silica +$272
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearl +$272
Rear Bumper Cover +$155
Splash Guards +$175
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl +$272
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$241
Trailer Hitch +$499
Body Side Molding - Autumn Green Metallic +$272
Door Edge Guards - Autumn Green Metallic +$162
Aero Crossbar Set +$201
Door Edge Guards - Brilliant Bronze Metallic +$162
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4499 lbs.
EPA interior volume171.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height71.6 in.
Length196.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.0 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Brilliant Bronze Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Autumn Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
245/50R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
