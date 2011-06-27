  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Ascent
  4. 2021 Subaru Ascent
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Subaru Ascent Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Ascent
More about the 2021 Ascent
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating8
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Subaru Ascent®
VIEW OFFERS
Subaru.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.3/521.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Torque277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Popular Package #1yes
Popular Package #2Ayes
8-Passenger Sport Packageyes
7-Passenger Sport Packageyes
8-Passenger Convenience Packageyes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #4yes
7-Passenger Convenience Packageyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,795
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,795
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,795
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cupholder Insertyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Reading Lightsyes
Rear Seatback Protector - 3rd Row Benchyes
USB Charging Portsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Windshield Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Cargo Trayyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Cargo Separatoryes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
3rd Row Sunshadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,795
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Body Side Molding - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guardsyes
Fog Light Kityes
Aero Crossbar Setyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Door Edge Guards - Brilliant Bronze Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Exterior Interior HL Mirrorsyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Door Scuff Protectoryes
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Setyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Body Side Molding Crystal Black Silicayes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Exterior Interior Auto Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Maximum cargo capacity86.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4477 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height71.6 in.
EPA interior volume171.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,795
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Brilliant Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Slate Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,795
245/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes

Related 2021 Subaru Ascent Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars