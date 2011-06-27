  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Ascent
  4. 2021 Subaru Ascent
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Subaru Ascent Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Ascent
More about the 2021 Ascent
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Subaru Ascent®
VIEW OFFERS
Subaru.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)386.0/501.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Torque277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Popular Package #2Ayes
8-Passenger Technology Packageyes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #4yes
7-Passenger Technology Packageyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,595
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,595
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,595
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Cupholder Insertyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Reading Lightsyes
Rear Seatback Protector - 3rd Row Benchyes
USB Charging Portsyes
Windshield Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Cargo Trayyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Cargo Separatoryes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
3rd Row Sunshadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,595
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,595
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Body Side Molding - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Door Scuff Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Setyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Aero Crossbar Setyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Door Edge Guards - Brilliant Bronze Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Maximum cargo capacity86.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4499 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height71.6 in.
EPA interior volume171.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,595
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Brilliant Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Slate Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,595
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
245/50R H tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes

Related 2021 Subaru Ascent Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars