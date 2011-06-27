2020 Subaru Ascent Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|386.0/501.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|Torque
|277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|Popular Package #2A
|yes
|Popular Package #4
|yes
|Standard Model
|yes
|Popular Package #3
|yes
|Popular Package #2
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgrade
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|LED Upgrade - Map and Reading Lights
|yes
|USB Charging Ports
|yes
|Rear Seatback Protector
|yes
|Sunshade
|yes
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|yes
|Side Sill Plate
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Cargo Separator
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|3rd Row Sunshade
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|61.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.7 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|Crimson Red Pearl Body Side Molding
|yes
|Crystal Black Silica Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Tungsten Metallic Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Abyss Blue Pearl Body Side Molding
|yes
|Crystal White Pearl Body Side Molding
|yes
|Crimson Red Pearl Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding
|yes
|Door Scuff Protector
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Crystal White Pearl Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Cinnamon Brown Pearl Body Side Molding
|yes
|Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|Aero Crossbar Set
|yes
|Rear Bumper Cover
|yes
|Ice Silver Metallic Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Tungsten Metallic Body Side Molding
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light
|yes
|Abyss Blue Pearl Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Magnetite Gray Metallic Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Magnetite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding
|yes
|Cinnamon Brown Pearl Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|Maximum cargo capacity
|86.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4499 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.8 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|17.6 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.8 degrees
|Length
|196.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|71.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|171.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|245/60R H tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|20 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,345
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
