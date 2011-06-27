  1. Home
2020 Subaru Ascent Touring Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,045
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)386.0/501.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Popular Package #2Ayes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
792 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Sunshadeyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Separatoryes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Reading Lightsyes
3rd Row Sunshadeyes
USB Charging Portsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Crimson Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Crystal Black Silica Door Edge Guardsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Abyss Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Crystal White Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Crimson Red Pearl Door Edge Guardsyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Moldingyes
Door Scuff Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Crystal White Pearl Door Edge Guardsyes
Cinnamon Brown Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Aero Crossbar Setyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Abyss Blue Pearl Door Edge Guardsyes
Magnetite Gray Metallic Door Edge Guardsyes
Magnetite Gray Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Cinnamon Brown Pearl Door Edge Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity86.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4603 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height71.6 in.
EPA interior volume167.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Java Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

