2019 Subaru Ascent Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Ascent
Overview
$35,655
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$35,655
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$35,655
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.3/521.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$35,655
Torque277 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
$35,655
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
$35,655
Option Package 12yes
Popular Package 3yes
Popular Package 2yes
In-Car Entertainment
$35,655
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$35,655
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$35,655
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$35,655
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
USB Charging Portsyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Cargo Separatoryes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
3rd Row Sunshadeyes
Instrumentation
$35,655
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
$35,655
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$35,655
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$35,655
Crystal Black Silica Door Edge Guardsyes
Crimson Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Tungsten Metallic Door Edge Guardsyes
Abyss Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Crystal White Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Crimson Red Pearl Door Edge Guardsyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Crystal White Pearl Door Edge Guardsyes
Cinnamon Brown Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Aero Cross Barsyes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Trailer Hitchyes
Ice Silver Metallic Door Edge Guardsyes
Tungsten Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Abyss Blue Pearl Door Edge Guardsyes
Magnetite Gray Metallic Door Edge Guardsyes
Cinnamon Brown Pearl Door Edge Guardsyes
Magnetite Gray Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Measurements
$35,655
Maximum cargo capacity86.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4477 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height71.6 in.
EPA interior volume171.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
$35,655
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$35,655
245/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$35,655
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$35,655
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
