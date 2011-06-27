  1. Home
Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime Features & Specs

More about the 2018 fortwo
Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG108
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe124 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe108 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)124/94 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe94 mi.
Combined MPG108
EPA kWh/100 mi31
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range58 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle22.8 ft.
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
prime Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
10th Anniversary Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
JBL Sound Systemyes
smart Media-Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Traysyes
Smartphone Cradleyes
Center Armrestyes
smart Media-System w/JBL Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room48.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room45.4 in.
Exterior Options
Tridion Safety Cell in Graphite Grey Matteyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Electric Greenyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Orangeyes
Black-to-Yellow Metallic Grillyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Arctic Whiteyes
Rearview Camera/Park Assistyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Cool Silver Metallicyes
Sapphire Blue Metallic Grillyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Deep Blackyes
Arctic White Grillyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Sapphire Blue Metallicyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Jupiter Redyes
Black Grillyes
Cool Silver Metallic Grillyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity7.8 cu.ft.
Length106.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume53.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base73.5 in.
Width61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Autumn Brown Metallic
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
185/60R15 tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 62000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
