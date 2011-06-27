  1. Home
Used 2017 smart fortwo electric drive prime Features & Specs

More about the 2017 fortwo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG102
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,000
EPA City MPGe112 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe102 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)112/91 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe91 mi.
Combined MPG102
EPA kWh/100 mi33
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range57 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle22.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,000
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,000
prime Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,000
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,000
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,000
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,000
smart Media-Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Traysyes
Removable Wind Deflectoryes
Smartphone Cradleyes
Center Armrestyes
smart Media-System w/JBL Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Arctic White Grillyes
Black-to-Yellow Metallic Grillyes
Rearview Camerayes
Black Grillyes
Cool Silver Metallic Grillyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Height61.1 in.
Wheel base73.7 in.
Length106.1 in.
Width65.5 in.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Hazel Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Red
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,000
All season tiresyes
185/60R15 tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 62000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
