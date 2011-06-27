  1. Home
  2. smart
  3. smart fortwo
  4. Used 2017 smart fortwo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 smart fortwo proxy Features & Specs

More about the 2017 fortwo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,480
See fortwo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG34
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,480
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,480
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)269.7/339.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.7 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,480
Torque100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size0.9 l
Horsepower89 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle22.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,480
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,480
proxy Packageyes
Brabus Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,480
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,480
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,480
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,480
Smartphone Cradleyes
Center Armrestyes
Floor Mat Traysyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,480
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,480
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
leather/clothyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,480
Arctic White Grillyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Graphite Grey Matteyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Orangeyes
Black-to-Yellow Metallic Grillyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Arctic Whiteyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Jupiter Redyes
Black Grillyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Cool Silver Metallicyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Deep Blackyes
Cool Silver Metallic Grillyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,480
Length106.1 in.
Curb weight2050 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height61.2 in.
Wheel base73.7 in.
Width65.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,480
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Hazel Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Red
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • White Man-Made Leather/Blue Fabric, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,480
All season tiresyes
205/45R16 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,480
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,480
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See fortwo Inventory

Related Used 2017 smart fortwo proxy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles