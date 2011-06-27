Used 2017 smart fortwo passion Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG34
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,140
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)269.7/339.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.7 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,140
Torque100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size0.9 l
Horsepower89 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle22.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,140
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,140
Brabus Sport Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
passion Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,140
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,140
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,140
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,140
JBL Sound Systemyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Heated Seatsyes
Smartphone Cradleyes
Center Armrestyes
Floor Mat Traysyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,140
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,140
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,140
Tridion Safety Cell in Graphite Grey Matteyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Orangeyes
Black-to-Yellow Metallic Grillyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Arctic Whiteyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Cool Silver Metallicyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Deep Blackyes
Arctic White Grillyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Foglampsyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Jupiter Redyes
Black Grillyes
Rain and Light Sensoryes
Cool Silver Metallic Grillyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,140
Length106.1 in.
Curb weight2050 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height61.2 in.
Wheel base73.7 in.
Width65.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,140
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Hazel Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Red
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black/Orange Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black/White Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black/Grey Cloth, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,140
All season tiresyes
185/60R15 tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,140
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,140
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
