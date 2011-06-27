  1. Home
Used 2017 smart fortwo Features & Specs

More about the 2017 fortwo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,140
Starting MSRP
$14,650
Starting MSRP
$18,900
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 3Inline 3Inline 3
Combined MPG343434
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg31/39 mpg31/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)269.7/339.3 mi.269.7/339.3 mi.269.7/330.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.7 gal.8.7 gal.8.7 gal.
Combined MPG343434
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size0.9 l0.9 l0.9 l
Horsepower89 hp @ 5500 rpm89 hp @ 5500 rpm89 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle22.8 ft.22.8 ft.22.8 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3Inline 3Inline 3
Safety
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Packages
Brabus Sport Packageyesnoyes
Lighting Packageyesnoyes
passion Packageyesnono
Sport Packageyesnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
2 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
electric power steeringyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
JBL Sound Systemyesnoyes
Ambient Lightingyesnoyes
Heated Seatsyesnoyes
Smartphone Cradleyesyesyes
Center Armrestyesnoyes
Floor Mat Traysyesyesyes
Retractable Cargo Covernoyesno
Additional Dashboard Instrument Gaugesnoyesno
Height Adjustable Driver Seatnoyesno
Tailgate Storage Compartmentnoyesno
Removable Wind Deflectornonoyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.no
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
clothyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
Exterior Options
Tridion Safety Cell in Graphite Grey Matteyesnono
Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Orangeyesnoyes
Black-to-Yellow Metallic Grillyesnoyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Arctic Whiteyesnoyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Cool Silver Metallicyesnoyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Deep Blackyesnoyes
Arctic White Grillyesnoyes
Panorama Sunroofyesnoyes
Foglampsyesnoyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Jupiter Redyesnoyes
Black Grillyesnoyes
Rain and Light Sensoryesnoyes
Cool Silver Metallic Grillyesnoyes
Powered and Heated Side Mirrorsnoyesno
15-Inch 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels Painted in Silvernoyesno
Measurements
Length106.1 in.106.1 in.106.1 in.
Curb weight2050 lbs.2050 lbs.2094 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.4.5 in.4.3 in.
Height61.2 in.61.2 in.61.1 in.
Wheel base73.7 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Width65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono8.9 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placenono8.9 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Hazel Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Red
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Black
  • Hazel Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Red
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
  • White
  • Hazel Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Red
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black/Orange Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black/White Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black/Grey Cloth, premium cloth
  • Man-Made Black Leather, leatherette
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Orange Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black/White Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black/Grey Cloth, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyesyesyes
185/60R15 tiresyesnoyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
175/55R15 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
