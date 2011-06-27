Used 2017 smart fortwo Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Inline 3
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|34
|34
|34
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|31/39 mpg
|31/39 mpg
|31/38 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|269.7/339.3 mi.
|269.7/339.3 mi.
|269.7/330.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|8.7 gal.
|8.7 gal.
|8.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|34
|34
|34
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|Torque
|100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|0.9 l
|0.9 l
|0.9 l
|Horsepower
|89 hp @ 5500 rpm
|89 hp @ 5500 rpm
|89 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|22.8 ft.
|22.8 ft.
|22.8 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Inline 3
|Inline 3
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|Brabus Sport Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Lighting Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|passion Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Sport Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|JBL Sound System
|yes
|no
|yes
|Ambient Lighting
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated Seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|Smartphone Cradle
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center Armrest
|yes
|no
|yes
|Floor Mat Trays
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Retractable Cargo Cover
|no
|yes
|no
|Additional Dashboard Instrument Gauges
|no
|yes
|no
|Height Adjustable Driver Seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Tailgate Storage Compartment
|no
|yes
|no
|Removable Wind Deflector
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|no
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|Tridion Safety Cell in Graphite Grey Matte
|yes
|no
|no
|Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Orange
|yes
|no
|yes
|Black-to-Yellow Metallic Grill
|yes
|no
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Arctic White
|yes
|no
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Cool Silver Metallic
|yes
|no
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Deep Black
|yes
|no
|yes
|Arctic White Grill
|yes
|no
|yes
|Panorama Sunroof
|yes
|no
|yes
|Foglamps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Jupiter Red
|yes
|no
|yes
|Black Grill
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rain and Light Sensor
|yes
|no
|yes
|Cool Silver Metallic Grill
|yes
|no
|yes
|Powered and Heated Side Mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|15-Inch 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels Painted in Silver
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|Length
|106.1 in.
|106.1 in.
|106.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2050 lbs.
|2050 lbs.
|2094 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|4.5 in.
|4.3 in.
|Height
|61.2 in.
|61.2 in.
|61.1 in.
|Wheel base
|73.7 in.
|73.7 in.
|73.7 in.
|Width
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|no
|8.9 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|no
|no
|8.9 cu.ft.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|185/60R15 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|175/55R15 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,140
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
