Used 2016 smart fortwo prime Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|35
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|32/39 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|246.4/300.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|7.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|35
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|0.9 l
|Horsepower
|89 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|22.8 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
|prime Package
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|2 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|JBL Sound System
|yes
|Armrest
|yes
|Smartphone Cradle
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Rear Park Assist
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell and Grill in Black
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell and Grill in Cool Silver Metallic
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell and Grill in White
|yes
|Measurements
|Height
|61.2 in.
|Wheel base
|73.7 in.
|Length
|106.1 in.
|Width
|65.5 in.
|Curb weight
|1984 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|All season tires
|yes
|185/60R15 tires
|yes
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
