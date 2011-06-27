  1. Home
Used 2015 smart fortwo electric drive cabriolet Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG107
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe122 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe107 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)122/93 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe93 mi.
Combined MPG107
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle28.7 ft.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Leather Seating Packageyes
Kinetic Green Appearance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Seatsyes
Surround Sound Systemyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Anti-theft Alarm Systemyes
Ambient Interior Lightingyes
Cruise Control Packageyes
Multimedia Navigation Systemyes
3-Spoke Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Recuperation Paddlesyes
Center Console Storageyes
Armrest for Driver Seatyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room48.0 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room45.4 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Redyes
Tridion Safety Cell In Blackyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Anthraciteyes
LED Daytime Running Lightsyes
Fog Lampsyes
Brabus Tailor Made Tridion Safety Cellyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity7.8 cu.ft.
Length106.1 in.
Curb weight2138 lbs.
Gross weight2535 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume53.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload397 lbs.
Wheel base73.5 in.
Width61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear Flame Yellow
  • Deep Black
  • Crystal White
  • Rally Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Grey Matte
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Design Beige, cloth
  • Design Black, cloth
  • Design Red, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
175/55R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
