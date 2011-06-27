  1. Home
  2. smart
  3. smart fortwo
  4. Used 2015 smart fortwo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 smart fortwo Features & Specs

More about the 2015 fortwo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,270
See fortwo Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,000
See fortwo Inventory
Starting MSRP
$14,930
See fortwo Inventory
Engine TypeGasElectricGas
Transmission5-speed automated manual1-speed direct drive5-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 3noInline 3
Combined MPG3610736
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automated manual1-speed direct drive5-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)34/38 mpg122/93 mpg34/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/330.6 mi.0/0 mi.295.8/330.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.7 gal.no8.7 gal.
Combined MPG3610736
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Electric fuelPremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA City MPGeno122 mi.no
EPA Combined MPGeno107 mi.no
EPA Highway MPGeno93 mi.no
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
Torque68 lb-ft @ 4500 rpmno68 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.0 lno1.0 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 5800 rpmno70 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle28.7 ft.28.7 ft.28.7 ft.
Valves12no12
Base engine typeGasElectricGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)noDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3noInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
Pureyesnono
Leather Seating Packagenoyesno
Kinetic Green Appearance Packagenoyesno
Technology Packagenoyesyes
Passionnonoyes
Style Packagenonoyes
Crystal Grey Leather Packagenonoyes
BRABUS Sport Packagenonoyes
Comfort Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
2 total speakersnoyesyes
USB connectionnoyesyes
AM/FM stereonoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
Passenger vanity mirroryesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
power steeringyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
electric power steeringnoyesno
Transmission controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
smart Radioyesnono
Heated Seatsyesyesyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryesyesyes
Anti-theft Alarm Systemyesyesyes
Cruise Control Packageyesyesyes
Center Console Storageyesyesyes
Armrest for Driver Seatyesyesno
Surround Sound Systemnoyesyes
Ambient Interior Lightingnoyesyes
Multimedia Navigation Systemnoyesyes
3-Spoke Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Recuperation Paddlesnoyesno
Dashboard Gaugesnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
external temperature displayyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room48.0 in.48.0 in.48.0 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room45.4 in.45.4 in.45.4 in.
clothyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
Fog Lampsyesyesyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Rednoyesno
Tridion Safety Cell In Blacknoyesno
Tridion Safety Cell in Anthracitenoyesno
LED Daytime Running Lightsnoyesyes
Brabus Tailor Made Tridion Safety Cellnoyesno
BRABUS 15" 6 Twin-Spoke Wheels - Grey Finishnonoyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Whitenonoyes
15" 6-Spoke Wheelsnonoyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Silvernonoyes
BRABUS 15" 6 Twin-Spoke Wheels - Matte Grey Finishnonoyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Blacknonoyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Strike Rednonoyes
BRABUS 15" 6 Twin-Spoke Wheels - Black Finishnonoyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Slate Greynonoyes
Solid Roofnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
Maximum cargo capacity7.8 cu.ft.7.8 cu.ft.7.8 cu.ft.
Length106.1 in.106.1 in.106.1 in.
Curb weight1808 lbs.2094 lbs.1808 lbs.
Gross weight2315 lbs.2535 lbs.2315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.7.8 cu.ft.7.8 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
EPA interior volume53.2 cu.ft.53.2 cu.ft.53.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload507 lbs.419 lbs.507 lbs.
Wheel base73.5 in.73.5 in.73.5 in.
Width61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
Exterior Colors
  • Clear Flame Yellow
  • Deep Black
  • Crystal White
  • Rally Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Grey Matte
  • Clear Flame Yellow
  • Deep Black
  • Crystal White
  • Rally Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Grey Matte
  • Clear Flame Yellow
  • Deep Black
  • Crystal White
  • Rally Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Grey Matte
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Design Beige, cloth
  • Design Black, cloth
  • Design Red, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Crystal Grey, leather
  • Design Beige, cloth
  • Design Black, cloth
  • Design Red, cloth
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
full wheel coversyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
175/55R15 tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,270
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$14,930
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See fortwo InventorySee fortwo InventorySee fortwo Inventory

Related Used 2015 smart fortwo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles