Used 2015 smart fortwo Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Electric
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automated manual
|1-speed direct drive
|5-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|no
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|36
|107
|36
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automated manual
|1-speed direct drive
|5-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|34/38 mpg
|122/93 mpg
|34/38 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.8/330.6 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|295.8/330.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|8.7 gal.
|no
|8.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|36
|107
|36
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Electric fuel
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA City MPGe
|no
|122 mi.
|no
|EPA Combined MPGe
|no
|107 mi.
|no
|EPA Highway MPGe
|no
|93 mi.
|no
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|Torque
|68 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|no
|68 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.0 l
|no
|1.0 l
|Horsepower
|70 hp @ 5800 rpm
|no
|70 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|28.7 ft.
|28.7 ft.
|28.7 ft.
|Valves
|12
|no
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Electric
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|no
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|no
|Inline 3
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|Pure
|yes
|no
|no
|Leather Seating Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Kinetic Green Appearance Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Technology Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passion
|no
|no
|yes
|Style Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Crystal Grey Leather Package
|no
|no
|yes
|BRABUS Sport Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|2 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|no
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|no
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|no
|yes
|no
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|smart Radio
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Retractable Cargo Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Anti-theft Alarm System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise Control Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center Console Storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Armrest for Driver Seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Surround Sound System
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ambient Interior Lighting
|no
|yes
|yes
|Multimedia Navigation System
|no
|yes
|yes
|3-Spoke Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Recuperation Paddles
|no
|yes
|no
|Dashboard Gauges
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|48.0 in.
|48.0 in.
|48.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|45.4 in.
|45.4 in.
|45.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|Fog Lamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Red
|no
|yes
|no
|Tridion Safety Cell In Black
|no
|yes
|no
|Tridion Safety Cell in Anthracite
|no
|yes
|no
|LED Daytime Running Lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|Brabus Tailor Made Tridion Safety Cell
|no
|yes
|no
|BRABUS 15" 6 Twin-Spoke Wheels - Grey Finish
|no
|no
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in White
|no
|no
|yes
|15" 6-Spoke Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Silver
|no
|no
|yes
|BRABUS 15" 6 Twin-Spoke Wheels - Matte Grey Finish
|no
|no
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Black
|no
|no
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Strike Red
|no
|no
|yes
|BRABUS 15" 6 Twin-Spoke Wheels - Black Finish
|no
|no
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Slate Grey
|no
|no
|yes
|Solid Roof
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.8 cu.ft.
|7.8 cu.ft.
|7.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|106.1 in.
|106.1 in.
|106.1 in.
|Curb weight
|1808 lbs.
|2094 lbs.
|1808 lbs.
|Gross weight
|2315 lbs.
|2535 lbs.
|2315 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.8 cu.ft.
|7.8 cu.ft.
|7.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|60.7 in.
|60.7 in.
|60.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|53.2 cu.ft.
|53.2 cu.ft.
|53.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|507 lbs.
|419 lbs.
|507 lbs.
|Wheel base
|73.5 in.
|73.5 in.
|73.5 in.
|Width
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|175/55R15 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,270
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
