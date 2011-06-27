Used 2015 smart fortwo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
fortwo Hatchback
pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
True Cost to Own
$26,374*
Total Cash Price
$6,639
passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
True Cost to Own
$29,011*
Total Cash Price
$7,303
electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$27,429*
Total Cash Price
$6,905
fortwo Convertible
electric drive cabriolet 2dr Convertible (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$33,495*
Total Cash Price
$8,432
passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
True Cost to Own
$33,495*
Total Cash Price
$8,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 fortwo Hatchback pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$629
|$648
|$667
|$687
|$708
|$3,339
|Maintenance
|$1,009
|$1,266
|$314
|$2,242
|$1,760
|$6,591
|Repairs
|$670
|$717
|$773
|$831
|$894
|$3,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$393
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$557
|Financing
|$357
|$287
|$213
|$133
|$48
|$1,038
|Depreciation
|$2,494
|$716
|$612
|$522
|$445
|$4,789
|Fuel
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$6,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,715
|$4,873
|$3,854
|$5,727
|$5,205
|$26,374
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 fortwo Hatchback passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$692
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$3,673
|Maintenance
|$1,110
|$1,393
|$345
|$2,466
|$1,936
|$7,250
|Repairs
|$737
|$789
|$850
|$914
|$983
|$4,274
|Taxes & Fees
|$432
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$613
|Financing
|$393
|$316
|$234
|$146
|$53
|$1,142
|Depreciation
|$2,743
|$788
|$673
|$574
|$490
|$5,268
|Fuel
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$1,398
|$1,440
|$6,793
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,387
|$5,360
|$4,239
|$6,300
|$5,726
|$29,011
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 fortwo Hatchback electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$654
|$674
|$694
|$714
|$736
|$3,473
|Maintenance
|$1,049
|$1,317
|$327
|$2,332
|$1,830
|$6,855
|Repairs
|$697
|$746
|$804
|$864
|$930
|$4,040
|Taxes & Fees
|$409
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$579
|Financing
|$371
|$298
|$222
|$138
|$50
|$1,080
|Depreciation
|$2,594
|$745
|$636
|$543
|$463
|$4,981
|Fuel
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$1,361
|$6,422
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,984
|$5,068
|$4,008
|$5,956
|$5,413
|$27,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 fortwo Convertible electric drive cabriolet 2dr Convertible (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$823
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$4,241
|Maintenance
|$1,281
|$1,608
|$399
|$2,847
|$2,235
|$8,371
|Repairs
|$851
|$911
|$982
|$1,055
|$1,135
|$4,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$499
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$707
|Financing
|$453
|$364
|$271
|$169
|$61
|$1,318
|Depreciation
|$3,167
|$909
|$777
|$663
|$565
|$6,082
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$1,614
|$1,662
|$7,842
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,528
|$6,189
|$4,895
|$7,273
|$6,610
|$33,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 fortwo Convertible passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$823
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$4,241
|Maintenance
|$1,281
|$1,608
|$399
|$2,847
|$2,235
|$8,371
|Repairs
|$851
|$911
|$982
|$1,055
|$1,135
|$4,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$499
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$707
|Financing
|$453
|$364
|$271
|$169
|$61
|$1,318
|Depreciation
|$3,167
|$909
|$777
|$663
|$565
|$6,082
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$1,614
|$1,662
|$7,842
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,528
|$6,189
|$4,895
|$7,273
|$6,610
|$33,495
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 smart fortwo in Virginia is:not available
