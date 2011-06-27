Used 2014 smart fortwo electric drive coupe Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|107
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|EPA City MPGe
|122 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|107 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|122/93 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|93 mi.
|Combined MPG
|107
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Turning circle
|28.7 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Leather Seating Package
|yes
|Kinetic Green Appearance Package
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|2 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Heated Seats
|yes
|Surround Sound System
|yes
|Retractable Cargo Cover
|yes
|Ambient Interior Lighting
|yes
|Anti-theft Alarm System
|yes
|Multimedia Navigation System
|yes
|Cruise Control Package
|yes
|3-Spoke Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Recuperation Paddles
|yes
|Center Console Storage
|yes
|Armrest for Driver Seat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|48.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|45.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Tridion Safety Cell in Silver
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell In Black
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Electric Green
|yes
|LED Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Black
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Strike Red
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Slate Grey
|yes
|Fog Lamps
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in White
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Front track
|50.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2094 lbs.
|Gross weight
|2535 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|419 lbs.
|Length
|106.1 in.
|Height
|60.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|53.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|73.5 in.
|Width
|61.4 in.
|Rear track
|54.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|All season tires
|yes
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|175/55R15 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
