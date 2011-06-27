Used 2013 smart fortwo electric drive coupe Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG107
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe122 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe107 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)122/93 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe93 mi.
Combined MPG107
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle28.7 ft.
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Leather Seating Packageyes
Kinetic Green Appearance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ambient Lightingyes
Navigation Systemyes
Heated Seatsyes
smart Surround Sound Systemyes
Anti-theft Alarm Systemyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Cruise Control Packageyes
3-Spoke Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Recuperation Paddlesyes
Center Console Storageyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room48.0 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room45.4 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Tridion Safety Cell In Blackyes
LED Daytime Running Lightsyes
Measurements
Front track50.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.8 cu.ft.
Length106.1 in.
Curb weight2094 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume53.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base73.5 in.
Width61.4 in.
Rear track54.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White
  • Deep Black
  • Rally Red
Interior Colors
  • Design Beige, cloth
  • Design Red, cloth
  • Design Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
175/55R 77 tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
