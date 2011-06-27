  1. Home
Used 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe Features & Specs

More about the 2013 fortwo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG36
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)34/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/330.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.7 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque68 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle28.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Passionyes
Style Packageyes
sharpred edition packageyes
Technology Packageyes
BRABUS Sport Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ambient Lightingyes
Heated Seatsyes
Navigation Systemyes
smart Surround Sound Systemyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Anti-theft Alarm Systemyes
Additional Instrumentsyes
Cruise Control Packageyes
Center Console Storageyes
Armrest for Driver Seatyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room48.0 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room45.4 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Tridion Safety Cell In Blackyes
BRABUS 15" 6 Twin-Spoke Wheels - Matte Grey Finishyes
LED Daytime Running Lightsyes
15" 3-Spoke Wheelsyes
BRABUS 15" 6 Twin-Spoke Wheels - Black Finishyes
Fog Lampsyes
BRABUS 15" 6 Twin-Spoke Wheels - Grey Finishyes
Solid Roofyes
15" 6-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track50.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.8 cu.ft.
Length106.1 in.
Curb weight1808 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume53.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base73.5 in.
Width61.4 in.
Rear track54.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White
  • Deep Black
  • Rally Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Design Beige, cloth
  • Design Red, cloth
  • Design Black, cloth
  • Crystal Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black Nappa Leather w/Red Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
175/55R 77 tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
