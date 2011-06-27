Used 2013 smart fortwo Convertible Consumer Reviews

Chaz Jasperson (Fool who didd'nt buy the VW) , 06/24/2016 passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)

Girls think its "cute" only because their boyfriends inform them that its really a pile of crap wrapped in a poorly snapped together plastic body [non-permissible content removed].This "CAR" makes you think it was the model car you snapped together in your youth. But trulley in comparison your plastic model was much better built than this the item your future wife plans on taking those summer night cruises up to make out point in. Yes, I too was once fooled by the thoughts of cheap car insurance (ha ha ha $600 yr) ,great mpg (ha ha ha 25-28mpg) , no dents or scratches always a shiny exterior (ha ha ha plastic "MELTS" and scratches it does and you cant buff them out), most of all thoughts that my piers would be proud of me for making such an economical and responsible choice in my pick of go to a and b and back cars..... hummmmm now crying wishing I'ld got that VW bug insted :*( (my piers laugh at me every time I try to drive by but mostly while I'm waiting on the tow truck so I can get to my 2nd Job at the greasy burger shop (to pay this plastic turd off and flush it once and for all). Please I beage of you if your spouse is considering this mistake please just walk them down memory lane (yupperz the recycling center at the local dump) here you'll find most "DUMBAZZ KARZ" starting their new lives (or where they should had always been) as a Shiny new dash pad of a VW BUG!!!!!