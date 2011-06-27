  1. Home
Used 2012 smart fortwo pure coupe Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG36
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)34/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/330.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.7 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque68 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle28.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Pureyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front door pocketsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ambient Lightingyes
Heated Seatsyes
Armrest for Driver Seat in Upholstery Coloryes
smart Entryline Radioyes
Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temperature Controlyes
Anti-theft Alarm Systemyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Cruise Control Packageyes
Center Console Storageyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room48.0 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room45.4 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Appearance Packageyes
Tridion Safety Cell In Silveryes
Measurements
Front track50.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.8 cu.ft.
Length106.1 in.
Curb weight1808 lbs.
Gross weight2315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume53.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base73.5 in.
Width61.4 in.
Rear track54.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • deep black
  • green matte
  • rally red
  • silver metallic
  • crystal white
  • light blue metallic
  • grey metallic
Interior Colors
  • black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
175/55R 77 tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
