Used 2011 smart fortwo passion cabriolet Features & Specs

More about the 2011 fortwo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG36
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.1/356.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.7 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque68 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle28.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Style Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Alarm Systemyes
Armrestyes
Ambient Light Packageyes
Heated Seatsyes
smart Surround Sound Systemyes
smart Highline Radioyes
Additional Instrumentsyes
Cruise Control Packageyes
Center Console Storageyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room48.0 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room45.4 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
6-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Body Panels In Green Matteyes
Body Panels In Gray Metallicyes
Fog Lampsyes
Body Panels In Crystal Whiteyes
Tridion Safety Cell In Silveryes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Body Panels In Silver Metallicyes
Body Panels In Light Blue Metallicyes
Body Panels In Deep Blackyes
Rain/Light Sensoryes
Body Panels In Rally Redyes
Measurements
Front track50.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.8 cu.ft.
Length106.1 in.
Curb weight1852 lbs.
Gross weight2315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume53.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base73.5 in.
Width61.4 in.
Rear track54.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • light blue metallic
  • green matte
  • rally red
  • silver metallic
  • crystal white
  • deep black
  • gray metallic
Interior Colors
  • design beige, cloth
  • design black, cloth
  • design red, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
175/55R 77 tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 24000 mi.
