Used 2008 smart fortwo passion Features & Specs

More about the 2008 fortwo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG36
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,590
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.1/356.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.7 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,590
Torque68 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle28.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,590
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,590
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,590
remote trunk releaseyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,590
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,590
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,590
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room48 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room45.4 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,590
Front track50.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.7 cu.ft.
Length106.1 in.
Curb weight1808 lbs.
Gross weight2315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.7 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
Wheel base73.5 in.
Width61.4 in.
Rear track54.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,590
Exterior Colors
  • red metallic
  • silver metallic
  • light yellow
  • deep black
  • blue metallic
  • crystal white
Interior Colors
  • design beige, cloth
  • design black, cloth
  • design red, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,590
175/55R15 77T tiresyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,590
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,590
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 24000 mi.
