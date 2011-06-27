Estimated values
2019 smart EQ fortwo prime 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,940
|$9,819
|$12,159
|Clean
|$7,796
|$9,644
|$11,931
|Average
|$7,508
|$9,293
|$11,475
|Rough
|$7,220
|$8,942
|$11,019
Estimated values
2019 smart EQ fortwo prime 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,283
|$9,136
|$11,444
|Clean
|$7,151
|$8,973
|$11,229
|Average
|$6,886
|$8,646
|$10,800
|Rough
|$6,622
|$8,320
|$10,370
Estimated values
2019 smart EQ fortwo pure 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,435
|$9,326
|$11,682
|Clean
|$7,300
|$9,160
|$11,463
|Average
|$7,030
|$8,827
|$11,025
|Rough
|$6,760
|$8,494
|$10,587
Estimated values
2019 smart EQ fortwo passion 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,752
|$9,677
|$12,074
|Clean
|$7,612
|$9,504
|$11,847
|Average
|$7,330
|$9,158
|$11,394
|Rough
|$7,049
|$8,813
|$10,941
Estimated values
2019 smart EQ fortwo passion 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,225
|$9,276
|$11,826
|Clean
|$7,094
|$9,110
|$11,604
|Average
|$6,832
|$8,779
|$11,161
|Rough
|$6,570
|$8,448
|$10,717