  1. Home
  2. smart
  3. smart EQ fortwo
  4. 2019 smart EQ fortwo
  5. Appraisal value

2019 smart EQ fortwo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 smart EQ fortwo prime 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,940$9,819$12,159
Clean$7,796$9,644$11,931
Average$7,508$9,293$11,475
Rough$7,220$8,942$11,019
Sell my 2019 smart EQ fortwo with EdmundsShop for a used smart EQ fortwo near you
Estimated values
2019 smart EQ fortwo prime 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,283$9,136$11,444
Clean$7,151$8,973$11,229
Average$6,886$8,646$10,800
Rough$6,622$8,320$10,370
Sell my 2019 smart EQ fortwo with EdmundsShop for a used smart EQ fortwo near you
Estimated values
2019 smart EQ fortwo pure 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,435$9,326$11,682
Clean$7,300$9,160$11,463
Average$7,030$8,827$11,025
Rough$6,760$8,494$10,587
Sell my 2019 smart EQ fortwo with EdmundsShop for a used smart EQ fortwo near you
Estimated values
2019 smart EQ fortwo passion 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,752$9,677$12,074
Clean$7,612$9,504$11,847
Average$7,330$9,158$11,394
Rough$7,049$8,813$10,941
Sell my 2019 smart EQ fortwo with EdmundsShop for a used smart EQ fortwo near you
Estimated values
2019 smart EQ fortwo passion 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,225$9,276$11,826
Clean$7,094$9,110$11,604
Average$6,832$8,779$11,161
Rough$6,570$8,448$10,717
Sell my 2019 smart EQ fortwo with EdmundsShop for a used smart EQ fortwo near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 smart EQ fortwo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 smart EQ fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,160 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a smart EQ fortwo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 smart EQ fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,160 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 smart EQ fortwo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 smart EQ fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,160 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 smart EQ fortwo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 smart EQ fortwo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 smart EQ fortwo ranges from $6,760 to $11,682, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 smart EQ fortwo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.