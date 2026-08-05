How to Sell a Deceased Family Member's Car

Photo by Joe Raedle | Staff via Getty Images News



After the death of a loved one, you may find yourself needing to sell the car that they owned. Though the process can be complex, the good news is that it's possible. Since a motor vehicle comes with a specific chain of ownership, you will likely need to follow a few steps to sell a deceased person's car. Here's what you need to know.

If the deceased had a will, that legal document will broadly outline how to distribute assets, including any vehicles. If there is no will, the deceased's assets may be subject to probate, meaning a judge will decide the distribution of assets. For the purposes of this article, we will largely focus on a relatively straightforward situation in which there is a will.

Due to the complexity of car titling and differences between jurisdictions, no two situations are likely to be the same. Ultimately, you will need to contact your local motor vehicle registration office (often called the Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV). Doing so armed with the information to answer the questions the DMV is likely to ask will make the process much easier. You may also want to consult with an estate lawyer for legal advice.

How to assess your situation

First, you'll need to determine who has the legal right to handle the vehicle. In most cases, this will be the executor of the deceased person’s will. You may need to work with a lawyer to determine this if it is not clearly outlined or if there are multiple versions of the will.

You’ll also need to determine the car's titling situation. (The title is the government-issued document showing just who owns the vehicle.) If there is no loan on the vehicle, then there should be a state-issued motor vehicle title with the deceased person’s name on it. If the title has two names on it and both are deceased, you will have some additional paperwork to collect — but more on that in a moment.

If there was a loan that the deceased paid off during his or her lifetime, the car's title may show a transfer from the lending institution to a private owner. Not all states require a private owner to acquire a new title when the terms of a loan are satisfied.

If the car has not been paid off, you should contact the lender to determine what process it follows to release the car's title when you sell it. The lender will require additional documentation, though you will be able to use the proceeds of the car's sale to pay off the loan.

If the car was not titled to the deceased individual and was titled instead to the person's business or a trust, the process may also be different. In this case, the DMV is likely your best starting point unless you have already hired an estate lawyer.

Selling a deceased person's car

In many states, including Arizona, California, Illinois and Texas, the estate executor or next-of-kin heir can sign over a car title to a new owner without having to transfer ownership to themselves. Doing so may also require a court-issued letter of testamentary, a small estate affidavit, or an affidavit for transfer without probate. These forms tell the car's buyer as well as the DMV where the buyer will eventually register the car that you have the legal right to sell the deceased's car.

One critical thing: Do not sign the back of the car title until you are absolutely certain that you are doing so correctly. You may want to visit the DMV with the car buyer to ensure that you have filled in the various fields properly.

If you plan to sell the car to a dealership or a car-buying service, it will have titling experts — often called a title clerk — who can walk you through the state-specific process.

If there are two deceased people listed on the title, you will likely have to do all of this paperwork twice. That doesn't necessarily mean two trips to the DMV, but you should be aware that each named person will need individual paperwork. One exception: If the word "or" comes between the two people, then you may only have to do paperwork for one of them. As with so many things, the DMV will be the ultimate decider.

Transfer-on-death designation

Many states offer a "transfer-on-death" option selected by the deceased in the will, a method designed to make it easier to transfer a car title after the death of its owner. As its name implies, this option allows for a relatively straightforward transfer of the car's title from the deceased's name to your name. If you find that you need to transfer ownership of the car to yourself, this route can be a major time- and headache-saver.

Some states, like California, specify that the car's title can only be in a single person's name to qualify for a transfer-on-death designation. Others have slightly looser rules.

Additionally, if the car has a loan that still needs to be satisfied, a transfer-on-death route may actually wind up taking more time than simply working directly with the lending institution.

Documents you'll need to sell the car of a deceased person

If you need to transfer the car's title into your own name, the DMV requirements will depend on where you live. In the most straightforward situation, you will simply need the car's title, a government-issued death certificate and a DMV-specific letter of testamentary, as well as some sort of affidavit specific to this situation. (Nearly all states have an affidavit form, though each has its own name for this document that essentially attests that you are the successor or heir of the deceased and that the vehicle's ownership falls to you.)

You will also need your own valid state-issued identification, and it may be helpful to have a copy of the will. Some states will require certain documents to be notarized as well.

If you sell the car to a private party, you will also want to provide the buyer with a copy of the death certificate as well as the DMV-required form(s) listed above: transfer-on-death document, a letter of testamentary, or a small estate affidavit. Doing so will allow the car's new owner to legally transfer ownership into his or her name.

How long can you drive a deceased person's car after their death?

Even if you plan to sell a relative's car as soon as possible, you may still find that you need to drive it. Some states will allow certain individuals to drive a deceased person's car for up to 60 days, though these situations have numerous caveats and stipulations.

If no executor has been appointed or if the deceased person's assets go into probate, you should not drive the vehicle. This is because, at least in the eyes of the law, no living person owns the vehicle. This is obviously a temporary situation, but it has major implications for how you operate the vehicle.

Some DMVs will allow for short-term use by an executor, though they may specify that movement of the car is only for estate-related business, such as to or from the DMV or a repair shop, or related to long-term storage of the vehicle. Even then, the executor of the estate may be the only one permitted to drive the vehicle.

If the vehicle's insurance specifically states that other named individuals can drive the car, such as a spouse or child living at home, then those people may be able to legally drive it. If not, you may need to insure the vehicle under your own name. Either way, you should contact your local DMV for a conclusive answer.