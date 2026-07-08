What's the Best Way to Sell a Car?

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The best way to sell a car is to get an online offer from multiple sources and then sell it to the one that made you the best offer. This method provides a good time-to-effort-to-profit ratio. Now, is this the best way to make the most money when selling your car? Not necessarily. Selling your car privately can often yield the most money provided you're willing to put in the work.

See: How to Sell a Car for more information.

That said, there are times when you may feel as though you have all your ducks in a row, but you can still have a hard time selling your car. To help with this, we've identified three scenarios you should be aware of when selling your car.

Here, we'll discuss three reasons why you may have a hard time selling a car and what you might be able to do to alleviate the issues.

1. Your buyer needs to get financed

Let's say the selling price of your car is about $20,000. That's not a sum of money that most people have lying around. This means your buyer will need to take out a loan. A private-party buyer needs to prequalify for financing before the person buys your car, which means either filling out information online or visiting a bank. In reality, this may not actually take a buyer very long — most banks can prequalify someone with good credit in a matter of minutes via their online portals — but potential buyers may mentally view it as an additional step.

Here's another potential financing issue. If your car is older or has high mileage, potential buyers may have a hard time getting a loan. For a vehicle more than 8 to 10 years old or with more than 100,000 miles, the bank may view it as risky and not approve the loan. This isn't necessarily fair, but it is a reality, and as a result, it can be quite hard for a potential buyer to get financing.

As a result, your car may only be feasible to buyers who are able to pull your asking price out of their bank account — in other words, cash buyers.

That's one of the biggest advantages of buying a car from a dealership. Even if the dealership doesn't offer its own in-house financing, it works directly with banks. Those banks can help customers in a bind get access to financing, and they can offer extra-low interest rates to anyone who qualifies.

Potential solution: Ultimately, it is up to buyers to obtain their own financing. You can help point them to a lender if they are unfamiliar with the car loan process. However, it is generally not advisable to act as a lender and accept payments yourself.

2. Your car is competing with certified pre-owned vehicles

On the contrary, if the car you're trying to sell is within 1 to 3 years old, its chief competition may be a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle sitting at one of an automaker's franchised dealerships.

That's tough competition. Those cars undergo meticulous inspections as part of the certification process, and the dealer is required to replace certain common, costly wear items, such as tires and brake pads, if they don't pass muster. Additionally, CPO cars usually come with a warranty extension and small perks such as loaner cars or roadside assistance.

On top of that, automakers' finance companies routinely offer promotional low APR rates. Mainstream banks may not be able to match the ultra-low 0.9% APR financing deal an automaker may offer on select CPO models.

Potential solution: That said, your car's biggest perk is its owner. If you've kept up on maintenance, be sure to provide all the paperwork to a prospective buyer to make it more appealing. The best way to sell a car yourself is to present it in its best possible light. (You may want to cut your personal information out of those documents first.) This can help interested parties feel more comfortable about how you've taken care of the car you're trying to sell. Knowing that a high-cost repair item (such as a timing belt, new tires or brake rotors) has been taken care of by the previous owner can bring peace of mind to a buyer.

3. You still owe money on your car

Car shoppers often want instant gratification. If they have come to test-drive your car, they may be prepared to take it home that day. However, you may not be able to sell it immediately if you still owe your financial institution money. Technically, the car has a lien on it and doesn't belong to you. Your financial institution is the "lienholder'' and the owner, and it needs to be paid first.

This can be a turnoff to some buyers since they can't walk away with the car and its title that day. Instead, they know that they will have to wait for the lien to be paid off before the car can be sold. While it's hardly uncommon for someone to sell a car that has a lien on it, doing so requires extra steps that involve coordination with the lender.

In contrast, a shopper willing to pay in full for a car can walk into a dealership and drive home with a car and its title — or at least the dealer's promise that the title is on the way — in as little as an hour.

Potential solution: The best way to sell a car privately is to hold the title in your name with no liens noted. If you're able to pay off the car before selling it, you'll have a competitive edge against other private-party sellers. However, some jurisdictions may still require you to visit a motor vehicle office to get a new title showing that there is no longer a lien on the vehicle. This can be a time-consuming affair in some areas.

Related reading: How to Sell a Car with a Loan