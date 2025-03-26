Rewind a few decades and the sedan, not the SUV, was the preferred means of transport for a majority of car buyers. These four-doors offered excellent fuel economy, space and affordability in a package that wasn't too big or too small. Here's the secret: A lot of sedans still offer this Goldilocks-like mix, and a great sedan can also be a great used buy. The car experts at Edmunds have rounded up a few of the best used sedans on the market, from luxury and sport sedans to cheap compacts and family four-doors. We picked the best from these categories and gave special credit to cars that offer Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the latest safety features and luxuries. These are the best used sedans on the market today:
Jump to: The best used luxury sedans | The best used sedans under $20,000 | The best used sedans under $15,000 | The best used sport sedans