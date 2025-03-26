If you've got a little bit more cash, the Audi RS 3 is one of the more distinct sedans on the market. The turbocharged five-cylinder delivers 400 horsepower in a car smaller than the above Civic, and it comes standard with all-wheel drive for supreme grip and all-season usability. Audi also made updates to the car's Quattro all-wheel-drive system — power can be sent to each rear wheel individually, giving the car the feel of a rear-wheel-drive sports car. For all-season performance, the RS 3 is hard to beat.

