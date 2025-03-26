The Best Used Sedans You Can Buy Today

The best used sedans on sale today, all in one place

  • written by

Rewind a few decades and the sedan, not the SUV, was the preferred means of transport for a majority of car buyers. These four-doors offered excellent fuel economy, space and affordability in a package that wasn't too big or too small. Here's the secret: A lot of sedans still offer this Goldilocks-like mix, and a great sedan can also be a great used buy. The car experts at Edmunds have rounded up a few of the best used sedans on the market, from luxury and sport sedans to cheap compacts and family four-doors. We picked the best from these categories and gave special credit to cars that offer Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the latest safety features and luxuries. These are the best used sedans on the market today:

Jump to: The best used luxury sedans | The best used sedans under $20,000 | The best used sedans under $15,000 | The best used sport sedans

The best used luxury sedans

BMW 5 Series

The BMW 3 Series has a home on nearly every "best sedan" list that's been published since the dawn of the internet, and for good reason. Going back a few model years still nets you a solid sedan, and while the 3 Series didn't place at the very top of our rankings when it was new, depreciation has helped it become very appealing to used-vehicle shoppers. The 3 Series offers sporty handling, a modern interior and powerful engines. BMW's massive curved-screen layout that arrived for 2023 offers plenty of customization, and the sedan feels like a nice place to be, even a few years down the road.

The best used sedans under $20,000

Toyota Corolla

Corolla and "affordable" go hand in hand, and at pretty much any point in the last 30 years, there's been a Corolla for all kinds of budget-minded buyers. Recent Corolla models pack more modern features that only help to broaden the small compact's appeal. Toyota offers a suite of driver aids, including safety and comfort features like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. The Corolla's dated infotainment was also phased out in 2023 for a much more modern unit. For under $20,000, these sedans — and hatchbacks, if you want more space — feel like an excellent value.

Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra really came into its own in its 2021 redesign, and these models have become even more affordable in the years since. They offer great fuel economy, for one, as well as a range of powertrains to choose from. Just stay away from the lackluster base engine. This aside, the tech in the Elantra still holds up today, as does the styling, which is one of the higher notes in a sometimes dull segment.

The best used sedans under $15,000

Honda Civic

Much like the aforementioned 3 Series, the Civic has found a home in the sedan segment for nearly as long as cars have been the preferred transport of the masses. A budget of $15,000 is more than enough to get yourself a fairly recent Civic, and models built circa 2018 feel high-quality to this day. We also liked the Civic's efficient powertrains and roomy cabin, which is great for those hauling a family or cargo on a budget. Most models also offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, helping the tech feel a little more current.

Kia Forte

Kia's Forte is an alternative to the Toyota Corolla, with compact sizing that still feels spacious inside. 2018 brought updates to the Forte's interior, including an improvement in build quality and new-for-the-time active safety features like rear cross-traffic warning and lane change assistance. We also like the Kia's straightforward controls, with easy-to-read buttons and screens that don't get in the way. Kia also offered a hatchback if you need a little more room than the compact sedan provides.

The best used sport sedans

Honda Civic Si

Not all sedans need to solely serve as daily transportation. Instead, you can have a fun, sporty, practical car with one of the best manual transmissions on sale today. The Honda Civic Si is that car, and though it offers "only" 200 horsepower, it's hard to find a car for less than $30,000 that gets all this so right. We loved the Civic's incredible six-speed, as well as its predictable, fun front-wheel-drive handling. The fact that it is also still a Civic, with all the benefits the current model offers, like a big trunk and great standard tech and safety features, only adds to the appeal.

Audi RS 3

If you've got a little bit more cash, the Audi RS 3 is one of the more distinct sedans on the market. The turbocharged five-cylinder delivers 400 horsepower in a car smaller than the above Civic, and it comes standard with all-wheel drive for supreme grip and all-season usability. Audi also made updates to the car's Quattro all-wheel-drive system — power can be sent to each rear wheel individually, giving the car the feel of a rear-wheel-drive sports car. For all-season performance, the RS 3 is hard to beat.

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

LATEST SEDAN REVIEWS & RATINGS

