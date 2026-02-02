Best Sedans Under $75K

There are some great luxury four-doors out there

The best four-door sedan under $75,000 is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which slots in under that price cap despite offering massive levels of technology and comfort. In addition to the Benz, there are lots of other great luxury and sport sedans that blend performance, style and snob appeal if you've suddenly got some cash burning a hole in your pocket. But with dozens of nice cars on the market, where should you start? Don't stress out just yet. Since we drive just about everything for sale today, Edmunds has you covered. These are some of our favorite four-door sedans for under $75,000.

Small luxury sedans

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Unlike its BMW 3 Series and Audi A5 rivals, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class just barely clears the $50,000 bar with a starting price of $51,000 for 2026. But you do get a lot of style and technology for that money, as well as a spacious and quiet interior that fits the brand's luxurious image. An 11.9-inch center touchscreen provides lots of digital real estate, and Mercedes' voice command software is among the best in the business. The standard engine in the C 300 model is a 2.0-liter turbo-four that makes 255 horsepower and a healthy 295 lb-ft of torque. Sporty AMG C 43 and C 63 models are also available.

Edmunds Rating: 7.1 out of 10

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

The sleeker BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe isn't quite as value-conscious as the 3 Series sedan (which slots in under 50 grand), but we think its unique style deserves some recognition. Unlike the 3er, the Gran Coupe is actually a five-door liftback, with the rear hatch opening up to a spacious 16.6-cubic-foot cargo area. A starting price of $52,550 puts the 2026 430i $3,200 ahead of its 330i equivalent, but if the sleeker design isn't worth the added expense, then the impressive practicality might be. Go for the whole-fat six-cylinder M440i and you'll still slot in under the $75K mark, making it an intriguing choice for those who want more performance.

Edmunds Rating: 6.5 out of 10

Midsize luxury sedans

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is our favorite middle-tier luxury sedan, impressing us with its smooth, quiet ride and high-quality cabin. Starting at $65,250 for the four-cylinder E 350 model, the midsize Benz has lots of useful technology, starting with a standard 14.4-inch touchscreen that's easier to use than those of some rivals. The E-Class also offers an excellent (though optional) suite of driver assist technology that includes adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assistance and automatic lane changes. We'd recommend the more powerful six-cylinder E 450 model, which just squeaks in under our price cap at $73,650.

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 out of 10

BMW 5 Series

BMW has a real winner on its hands with the latest 5 Series, which is absolutely stuffed with technology while offering loads of passenger comfort and surprising fuel economy. Its starting price of $61,950 slots it right underneath the E-Class. Inside, a curved panel houses both the digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. Some of the 5 Series' controls are a bit fiddly — climate adjustments are on-screen only — and surprisingly, the 5er isn't as athletic as we expected. But it's possible to get a well-equipped six-cylinder 540i model for close to $75,000, making it a decent value. When's the last time you heard that about a BMW?

Edmunds Rating: 7.4 out of 10

Genesis G80

Although a little long in the tooth at this point, the Genesis G80 is still worth a look for anyone who wants a comfortable and stylish luxury sedan. A starting price of $59,945 ensures the South Koreans still know how to pack in some value, but it doesn't come at the expense of lavish interior materials. The G80's impressive cockpit is practically overstuffed with soft-touch plastics, genuine wood trim and available Nappa leather upholstery. Cosseting front seats and a spacious rear cabin further the sense of luxury. Unfortunately for the G80, its available twin-turbocharged V6 is out of the reach given our $75,000 budget, but the four-cylinder model acquits itself well enough to merit consideration.

Edmunds Rating: 6.7 out of 10

Audi A6

The all-new Audi A6 is the latest vehicle to receive the company's softened exterior design language, with a smoothly integrated front grille and new split-wing taillamp design. The new A6's cabin also gets a big restyling, dominated by the single curved panel of glass that integrates the digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch touchscreen display. Unlike its chief rivals, the Audi comes standard with a six-cylinder engine and Quattro all-wheel drive, which helps explain its slightly higher starting price of $65,395. We haven't driven the Audi A6 yet, but we'll keep you updated when we do.

Edmunds Rating: not yet rated

Small performance sedans

Audi RS 3

If you're not ready to grow up just yet, there are still several awesome sport sedans to choose from for under $75,000. One of our favorites is the Audi RS 3, whose characterful 394-hp five-cylinder engine provides scintillating acceleration, while adaptive all-wheel drive ensures handling that's frisky yet reassuringly stable. The interior provides great comfort for front passengers, although even average-sized folks in the back may feel a bit cramped. Surprisingly, the RS 3 rides pretty smoothly given the performance on offer, driving with a level of poise that makes it feel even more expensive than its $67,395 starting price for 2026 would indicate.

Edmunds Rating: 7.0 out of 10

Acura Integra Type S

Although it's technically a five-door hatchback, the Acura Integra is the company's entry into the world of entry-level luxury sedans, so we'll give it a nod here. The Type S plays Mr. Hyde to the rest of the lineup's Dr. Jekyll, meaning you get 320 horsepower from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, and a six-speed manual transmission is the only gearbox available. Handling is the Integra Type S' strong suit, with responsive steering and resolute grip through corners and under braking, making it a very playful vehicle on just about any road. A starting price of $54,695 makes it a decent value, too, and that's before you remember the massive 24.3-cubic-foot cargo area under the rear hatch.

Edmunds Rating: 6.9 out of 10

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

While the standard Cadillac CT4-V is somewhat uninspiring, its more intense Blackwing sibling is one of the most aggressive cars the company has ever sold. The hottest CT4 starts at $66,020 and comes standard with a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 making 472 horsepower and the buyer's choice of a 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. Unlike the Audi RS 3, the Blackwing is rear-wheel-drive, and its stiff, balanced platform means it'll happily oblige a skilled driver with some sensational controllable drifts. Interior materials may not quite be up to par with similarly priced cars, but in terms of thrills per dollar, it's hard to beat the CT4-V Blackwing. If you want one, act quickly — rumor has it the CT4 and CT5 are being replaced next year.

Edmunds Rating: 5.8 out of 10

