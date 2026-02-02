Best Sedans Under $50K

Get a great sedan under the average price of a new car

The best sedan under $50,000 is the 2026 Toyota Camry, according to Edmunds' test ratings. But for those willing to go up to this figure, there are many more vehicles to choose from, which we'll cover here. Priorities for sedan buyers are diverse; some need their new cars to be spacious and comfortable, while others want a dose of sportiness or luxury for their money. Whatever your particular needs, there's probably a good sedan out there for you. Here are some of our favorites, broken down by size and segment and in order of their Edmunds Ratings.

If you're looking for an even cheaper entry point into four-doors, be sure to check out this list of our favorite sedans that cost less than $30,000.

Small sedans

Honda Civic Hybrid

The Honda Civic sedan actually starts at less than $30,000, but if you want the hybrid model, you're going to have to (just barely) clear that bar. The Sport Hybrid trim starts at $30,490 with destination, but in our opinion, the expense is worth it. Not only does the hybrid have 50 more horsepower than the non-hybrid, it also gets 49 mpg combined. And it's also very well equipped, with standard adaptive cruise control and lane centering technology, heated front seats, and a sunroof. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on the flagship Sport Touring hybrid along with a leather interior and a Bose audio system, which strikes us as a good value even at $33,590.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 out of 10

Mazda 3 sedan

The stylish Mazda 3 sedan is another compact four-door that starts at under $30,000, but opting for its appealing turbocharged 2.5-liter engine puts the price over that threshold. In exchange for the 2026 Mazda 3 Turbo Premium Plus' $37,975 base price, you get a heady 250 horsepower and standard all-wheel drive, wrapped up in a package that's as stylish as any Audi or BMW we can think of. The Mazda 3 also has a very nice interior, with a sporty driving position and excellent materials that again make a great impression of a German luxury sedan. In fact, if you're looking for a less expensive, more powerful alternative to either the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe or the Audi A3, the Mazda 3 sedan (or its stylish hatchback twin) is a good place to start.

Edmunds Rating: 7.2 out of 10

Midsize sedans

Toyota Camry

The 2026 Toyota Camry is an excellent midsize sedan thanks in part to a powertrain lineup that has been hybrid-only since its redesign last year. The gas-electric Camry comes with either 225 horsepower in front-wheel-drive form or 232 hp with all-wheel drive, and every trim level has a spacious interior and ample standard equipment, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control and aluminum wheels. The Camry LE starts at $30,295, but even the flagship XSE trim is a reasonable $36,695 before options. All-wheel drive is also available for $1,595 on every trim.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 out of 10

Honda Accord

The Honda Accord, like most of the company's current models, switched to a hybrid-intensive trim structure, meaning all but the base LX and style-oriented SE models have a gas-electric powertrain. For the Accord, that means a 2.0-liter inline-four and two-motor hybrid powertrain, giving it 204 horsepower and up to 48 mpg combined. We like the Accord's impressive front- and second-row legroom, and its 16.7 cubic feet of cargo space is best in its competitive set (and among the best of any sedan, period). The 2026 Honda Accord Sport Hybrid starts at $33,795.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 out of 10

X-small luxury sedans

Mercedes-Benz CLA With EQ Technology

Behind the clunky name is a new-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA subcompact sedan. For 2026, Mercedes actually fields two different versions of the CLA — the previous-gen model is marketed as a four-door “coupe” and it starts at $44,100, while the latest sedan is EV-only and starts at $48,600. While the older car is still an enjoyable luxury vehicle, the new electric CLA is a technological tour de force, overachieving on the Edmunds EV Range Test by going 434 miles on a full battery and recharging at a quick average rate of 190-plus kilowatts. Its interior integrates technology better than other Mercedes EVs, and it's comfortable and quiet to boot.

Edmunds Rating: Not yet rated

Audi A3

The $41,395 Audi A3 proves that you don't need to spend big if you want a pleasant luxury sedan. With a high-quality cabin constructed of premium-feeling materials, the A3 is a comfortable place to spend a commute, and its athletic driving dynamics and peppy 201-horsepower turbo-four encourage taking the long way home, just to have a little fun. The A3 is a decidedly little sedan in terms of rear seat and trunk space — its BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe competition is larger — but if hauling passengers and cargo isn't a big priority, the smallest Audi sedan is a great pick.

Edmunds Rating: 6.9 out of 10

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Don't let the name fool you: There's nothing remotely coupe-like about the four-door BMW 2 Series, except perhaps some elements of its styling. Despite the misnomer, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is a decent little sport sedan from the Bimmer folks, with the base front-wheel-drive 228 model offering snappy handling and a powerful 241-horsepower turbo-four in exchange for its $41,350 base price. Step up into the 228 xDrive and you get all-wheel drive for an additional $2,000. In either case, heated seats and an adaptive suspension are standard, as are wireless smartphone integration and an unusually styled but well-constructed interior. There's also a $51,350 BMW M235 variant that boasts 312 horses, but as you can see, it's just over our price limit.

Edmunds Rating: Not yet rated

Small luxury sedans

BMW 3 Series

One of the best small luxury sedans also happens to be one of the least expensive. The 2026 BMW 3 Series just barely squeaks in under our $50K price cap, with a starting price of $49,350 in base 330i rear-wheel-drive form. For that sum, you get 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, numbers that give the 330i more than enough performance for even sporty driving, plus a premium-feeling interior even with the standard SensaTec synthetic leather. Both the all-wheel-drive 330i xDrive and 382-hp M340i trims bust our budget, but the intrinsic goodness of the base 3 Series makes you feel like you aren't missing out on much.

Edmunds Rating: 7.7 out of 10

Genesis G70

Genesis' first effort to unseat the BMW 3 Series as ruler of compact sport sedans was very well received, but that was back in 2017. Despite a refresh, the 2026 G70 is starting to feel a little dated. Still, it offers tons of driving verve and very budget-friendly pricing, with a starting price of $44,845 for the 300-horsepower 2.5T. If you're keeping track, that's about $4,000 less and 45 more hp, respectively, than the base BMW 3 Series. Athletic handling and expert suspension tuning only further its appeal. Inside the extensively soft-touch interior, you'll find adaptive cruise control and a 10.3-inch infotainment display, but a half-digital/half-analog gauge cluster and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto betray the car's age.

Edmunds Rating: 6.0 out of 10

Midsize luxury sedans

Lexus ES

Although an edgy, futuristic replacement is coming in 2026, the current Lexus ES is still a great option for anyone who wants a spacious, extremely comfortable luxury sedan at a relative bargain. For its $43,435 base price, the Lexus offers the choice between an all-wheel-drive ES 250 trim with 203 horsepower or a front-wheel-drive ES 350 and its attendant 302 horses — curiously, four-wheel traction isn't an option on the more powerful V6-engine ES. There's also a $44,835 ES 300h hybrid, which gets up to 44 mpg combined. No matter which route you take, engine-wise, every Lexus ES comes with a very spacious interior and impressive build quality that gives it the feel of genuine luxury even at sub-$50K prices.

Edmunds Rating: 7.3 out of 10

Performance sedans

Hyundai Elantra N

We love the raw, rorty nature of the Hyundai Elantra N and believe its reasonable $36,345 starting price puts it at odds with the incredible performance on offer. Even with 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque, the front-wheel-drive Elantra N puts its power down very well, and the buyer's choice of a six-speed manual or a swift-shifting dual-clutch seven-speed auto (a $1,500 option) guarantees its status as a true driver's car. Although it lacks the all-wheel drive of the Volkswagen Golf R or the power of the Honda Civic Type R, the Elantra N is a worthy adversary to both thanks to its brilliant canyon-ready suspension tuning and chuffing-great turbocharged engine.

Edmunds Rating: 7.1 out of 10

Honda Civic Si

As much as we love the similarly priced Civic Hybrid sedan, its electronic continuously variable automatic transmission just isn't as involving as a proper manual. Not to worry, as Honda still offers the Civic Si four-door. With 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft, the Si can't quite match the electrified Civic hybrid for overall grunt, but its 1.5-liter turbo-four is still plenty of fun pulling away from stoplights. The standard limited-slip differential also puts power down very well in corners, which the Si handles brilliantly thanks to an excellent chassis and perfect steering tuning. A starting price of $32,690 puts it near the bottom of the sport-compact heap, price-wise, making its fun-to-drive demeanor all the more enticing.

Edmunds Rating: 7.1 out of 10

Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

