Best Sedans Under $50K

The best sedan under $50,000 is the 2026 Toyota Camry, according to Edmunds' test ratings. But for those willing to go up to this figure, there are many more vehicles to choose from, which we'll cover here. Priorities for sedan buyers are diverse; some need their new cars to be spacious and comfortable, while others want a dose of sportiness or luxury for their money. Whatever your particular needs, there's probably a good sedan out there for you. Here are some of our favorites, broken down by size and segment and in order of their Edmunds Ratings.

If you're looking for an even cheaper entry point into four-doors, be sure to check out this list of our favorite sedans that cost less than $30,000.

Small sedans

Honda Civic Hybrid