The Best Sedans Under $30K

The best four-door sedan for under $30,000 is the Honda Civic, proving that even though cars are getting more and more expensive, you can still find great transportation at a great price. So even though average transaction prices of both new and used cars have been trending up for several years, new car shoppers will likely find that even an automaker's cheapest offering is going to provide you with decent transportation and some surprising comfort and convenience features.

Apart from the Civic, hese are our favorite sedans for less than $30K, including city-friendly subcompacts, impressive compact cars and trusty midsize sedans. Each has a starting price of under $30,000 including destination, making them a great option for anyone looking for a convenient family car or handy commuter — without breaking the bank.

X-small sedans

2025 Nissan Versa