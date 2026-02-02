The Best Sedans Under $30K

Looking for a good four-door at a great price? Start here

The best four-door sedan for under $30,000 is the Honda Civic, proving that even though cars are getting more and more expensive, you can still find great transportation at a great price. So even though average transaction prices of both new and used cars have been trending up for several years, new car shoppers will likely find that even an automaker's cheapest offering is going to provide you with decent transportation and some surprising comfort and convenience features.

Apart from the Civic, hese are our favorite sedans for less than $30K, including city-friendly subcompacts, impressive compact cars and trusty midsize sedans. Each has a starting price of under $30,000 including destination, making them a great option for anyone looking for a convenient family car or handy commuter — without breaking the bank.

X-small sedans

2025 Nissan Versa

The Nissan Versa isn't just the least expensive four-door sedan; it's also the cheapest car on the market overall, with a starting price of just $18,635 for the base S trim with a manual transmission. Opt for the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and you're still only paying $20,435. The Versa S is a good value, with standard cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and power locks and windows. Go for the Versa SV and you'll get aluminum wheels, keyless entry and push-button start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and blind-spot warning. The flagship Versa SR gets heated front seats, automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control and larger alloys, all for a reasonable $22,635.

Edmunds Rating: 6.2 out of 10

Shop new Nissan Versa sedans for sale
Read our 2025 Nissan Versa review

Small sedans

2026 Honda Civic

The Honda Civic was one of the 2025 Edmunds Top Rated award winners, especially the $30,490 Sport Hybrid trim that brings 200 horsepower and 49 mpg to the party. But even under our $30,000 cap, the non-hybrid LX and Sport trims are quite appealing, starting at $25,890 and $27,890, respectively. Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes an adequate 150 hp, the non-hybrid Civic still achieves up to 36 mpg combined, and it's very well equipped. The rental-spec LX has steel wheels on the outside, but inside, there's adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The more appealing Sport gets alloy wheels and slick interior fabric, while both share a decently sized 14.8-cubic-foot trunk.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 out of 10

Shop new Honda Civic models for sale
Read our 2026 Honda Civic review

2026 Kia K4

The sharply styled Kia K4 brings the automaker's edgy new design language to the compact class, and as usual, it's very aggressively priced. In a bit of good pricing news, the 2026 K4 kept the same $23,535 starting point as the 2025 model. For that sum, you get the LX model and its standard 12.3-inch infotainment display, wireless smartphone integration, four USB-C charging points, adaptive cruise control and lane centering technology. We suggest you spring for the slightly more stylish LXS model, which adds 16-inch alloy wheels and blind-spot warning for only $1,000 more. But even if you opt for the flagship 190-horsepower GT-Line Turbo trim, you're still coming in under $30,000 despite Harman Kardon audio, a large sunroof, and an appealing two-tone interior. And remember that 2026 will bring a K4 hatchback into the fold for even more practicality.

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 out of 10 (2025)

Shop new Kia K4s for sale
Read our 2026 Kia K4 review

2026 Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra is notable for its ability to span a wide range of priorities. Those who want the lowest monthly payment possible can spring for the $23,870 Elantra SE trim, which augments its low price with a fuel mileage estimate of 35 mpg combined, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and LED headlights. Just one rung up is the SEL Sport trim, which gets dual-zone climate control, wireless charging and adaptive cruise control for less than $25,000. Even the flagship Elantra Limited slots in under $30,000, and it benefits from a leather interior, heated seats and more. Also impressive is the Elantra Hybrid model, which starts at $26,695 and gets a very impressive EPA estimate of 54 mpg combined.

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 out of 10

Shop new Hyundai Elantra sedans for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Elantra review

2026 Volkswagen Jetta

The sole German entry in the small sedan class is the evergreen Volkswagen Jetta, which is fresh off a face-lift for 2025 that brought new styling and a nicely updated interior. The 2026 Jetta starts at $25,270, making it more expensive to start than most of its competition, but shoppers looking for lots of technology will find it in even the entry-level S trim. Adaptive cruise control and a digital instrument cluster are standard, as is dual-zone climate control and a posh leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Jetta also gets VW's impressive turbo four-cylinder, a 1.5-liter unit making 158 horsepower and a grunty 184 lb-ft. And with excellent suspension damping and all that torque, the Jetta feels very substantial on the road.

Edmunds Rating: 6.6 out of 10

Shop new Volkswagen Jettas for sale
Read our 2026 Volkswagen Jetta review

Midsize sedans

2026 Honda Accord

You've got to be very careful when shopping for a $30,000 Honda Accord because only the base LX model qualifies, with a starting price of $29,590. But that sum still gets you 17-inch aluminum wheels, full LED headlights, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and even remote engine start for those cold winter mornings and hot summer afternoons. The Accord LX has a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood, where it makes a fine 192 horsepower and achieves up to 32 mpg combined in EPA testing.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 out of 10

Shop new Honda Accord sedans for sale
Read our 2026 Honda Accord review

2025 Toyota Camry

If you want a midsize Toyota for less than $30,000, you're stuck shopping for 2025 models, which start at $29,895 in base LE form. Unfortunately, the 2026 LE's starting price of $30,195 just barely disqualifies it from this list. Still, if you can find a 2025 Camry on your local dealer lot, you'll still be impressed by its standard hybrid powertrain, which puts out 225 hp and achieves up to 51 mpg combined. It also has an attractive, spacious interior, and handling is far better than we've come to expect from cars in this class. As with most modern cars, wireless Apple and Android integration is standard, and there's a long list of driver assist features that includes adaptive cruise, lane centering and automatic emergency braking.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 out of 10

Shop new Toyota Camry models for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota Camry review

2026 Hyundai Sonata

Edmunds visitors save an average of $2879 off their new car. How much can you save?
also from EdmundsEdmunds visitors save an average of $2879 off their new car. How much can you save?Find Your Savings!

The Hyundai Sonata has attention-grabbing, polarizing styling on the outside, but it's also one of our favorite midsize sedans thanks to a quiet interior and lots of standard technology features. For 2026, the base SE model has a starting price of $28,545, a sum that still gets its budget-conscious owner lots of standard features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone integration. The Sonata also offers an efficient hybrid powertrain, but its base price is a hair over 32 grand, so if you want to clear our $30K cap, you'd better check out our list of negotiation tips.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 out of 10

Shop new Hyundai Sonata sedans for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Sonata review

2026 Kia K5

Mechanically related to the Hyundai Sonata, the Kia K5 is another great way to save money without sacrificing features. Starting at $28,735 with destination, the base LXS model boasts a stylish blacked-out exterior with LED lighting, as well as a lot of driver assistance equipment and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone mirroring. Kia will also let you step into a K5 GT-Line for less than $30,000, bringing embedded navigation, larger alloy wheels, aggressive body kit, and heated seats into the mix. It's a great value at $29,735.

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 out of 10

Shop new Kia K5 sedans for sale
Read our 2026 Kia K5 review

by

Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

LATEST SEDAN REVIEWS & RATINGS

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top