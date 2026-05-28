Most Fuel-Efficient Sedans for 2026

The most efficient car for sale in 2026 is the Toyota Prius. The 2026 Prius sips fuel at the miserly rate of 57 mpg combined, and it's a car that the staff at Edmunds heartily recommends. But it's a hatchback, not a sedan. If you're looking for a four-door car with a trunk, your most fuel-efficient option is the 2026 Hyundai Elantra Blue.

But what if you need something larger than a compact sedan? Or you want something that balances fuel efficiency with a low starting price? We ran the numbers to find which sedans have the best gas mileage in all size categories, from compact to full-size. In addition to listing their combined mpg estimates and starting prices, we also include our exclusive Edmunds Rating of each new car so you can find the perfect fuel-efficient sedan to suit your needs.

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Sedan with the best gas mileage

2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue