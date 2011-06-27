Used 2011 Scion xD Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Nice Little Car
I have only owned my little xD for two months and 1500 miles so this isnt a long term review. The car has plenty of power and handles well for its price range. I am averaging 30 mpg driving about 40% city, 60% hwy. I love pulling up at the gas pump, asking for $10 and watching the fuel gauge go up 1/3rd of a tank.
9 on a 1-10 scale
I recently purchased a new Scion XD after looking at the Ford Focus and Kia Soul. After giving it a thorough test, I have found the XD to be an excellent value for the money. It has good power for the relatively smallish engine, excellent handling (especially after installing new 17" wheels), and a relatively quiet, comfortable ride for a small car. The aspect I like most about this car is the ability to customize just about anything on it which gives me the ability to differentiate it from all the others on the road. Compared to the other two cars I test drove, the Scion fared better in power and performance to the Soul and looks, price, and customiziation to the Focus.
Excellent Car Especially Considering the Price
We've had our xD about 1.5 years now. We traded in a Dodge Durango that was bleeding us dry. I was looking for a basic econo-box to use as a commuter vehicle. This car has far exceeded our expectations. At 15K there have been no issues, just regular oil changes and a tire rotation. We get frequent compliments on the appearance - it doesn't look like a cheap car. We average 32-33 MPG in suburban driving, but have hit 40 with careful driving on the highway!
Sponsored cars related to the xD
Related Used 2011 Scion xD Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner