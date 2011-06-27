  1. Home
Used 2011 Scion xD Hatchback Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Nice Little Car

paul_blood, 03/18/2011
I have only owned my little xD for two months and 1500 miles so this isnt a long term review. The car has plenty of power and handles well for its price range. I am averaging 30 mpg driving about 40% city, 60% hwy. I love pulling up at the gas pump, asking for $10 and watching the fuel gauge go up 1/3rd of a tank.

9 on a 1-10 scale

biscuitbasket, 05/16/2011
I recently purchased a new Scion XD after looking at the Ford Focus and Kia Soul. After giving it a thorough test, I have found the XD to be an excellent value for the money. It has good power for the relatively smallish engine, excellent handling (especially after installing new 17" wheels), and a relatively quiet, comfortable ride for a small car. The aspect I like most about this car is the ability to customize just about anything on it which gives me the ability to differentiate it from all the others on the road. Compared to the other two cars I test drove, the Scion fared better in power and performance to the Soul and looks, price, and customiziation to the Focus.

Excellent Car Especially Considering the Price

b_mac1, 09/30/2012
We've had our xD about 1.5 years now. We traded in a Dodge Durango that was bleeding us dry. I was looking for a basic econo-box to use as a commuter vehicle. This car has far exceeded our expectations. At 15K there have been no issues, just regular oil changes and a tire rotation. We get frequent compliments on the appearance - it doesn't look like a cheap car. We average 32-33 MPG in suburban driving, but have hit 40 with careful driving on the highway!

