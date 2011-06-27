Used 2015 Scion xB Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
xB Wagon
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,773*
Total Cash Price
$15,464
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$28,955*
Total Cash Price
$12,176
686 Parklan Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$36,773*
Total Cash Price
$15,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 xB Wagon 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$5,043
|Maintenance
|$1,238
|$1,101
|$448
|$2,253
|$2,268
|$7,309
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$865
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,073
|Financing
|$832
|$668
|$495
|$310
|$112
|$2,417
|Depreciation
|$4,148
|$1,298
|$1,142
|$1,012
|$909
|$8,509
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,216
|$6,412
|$5,611
|$7,300
|$7,234
|$36,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 xB Wagon 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$3,971
|Maintenance
|$975
|$867
|$353
|$1,774
|$1,786
|$5,755
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$681
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$845
|Financing
|$655
|$526
|$390
|$244
|$88
|$1,903
|Depreciation
|$3,266
|$1,022
|$899
|$797
|$716
|$6,700
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,044
|$5,049
|$4,418
|$5,748
|$5,696
|$28,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 xB Wagon 686 Parklan Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$5,043
|Maintenance
|$1,238
|$1,101
|$448
|$2,253
|$2,268
|$7,309
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$865
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,073
|Financing
|$832
|$668
|$495
|$310
|$112
|$2,417
|Depreciation
|$4,148
|$1,298
|$1,142
|$1,012
|$909
|$8,509
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,216
|$6,412
|$5,611
|$7,300
|$7,234
|$36,773
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 xB
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Scion xB in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 Scion xB info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019