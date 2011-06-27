  1. Home
Used 2011 Scion xB Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Alpine Premium Audio Systemyes
Ashtray Cupyes
Alpine Premium Audio and Navigation Systemyes
7-Inch LCD Headrest Monitorsyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
The BLU Logic Hands-Free Systemyes
SNS 200 Navigation Systemyes
XM Satellite Radio Receiver w/Traffic Displayyes
Overhead Console Boxyes
Mats - Floor and Cargoyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
C-Pillar Storageyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.2 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
19" TRD Alloy Wheelyes
Rear Bumper Appliquéyes
17" Alloy Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Door Sill Illuminationyes
Scion Paint Protection Filmyes
16" Alloy Wheelsyes
7-Spoke Wheel Coveryes
Carbon Fiber Window Trimyes
Fog Light Kityes
TRD Sport Muffleryes
5-Spoke Wheel Coveryes
TRD Wheel Locksyes
6-Spoke Wheel Coveryes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Length167.3 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amry Rock Metallic
  • Elusive Blue Metallic
  • Stingray Metallic
  • Super White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
