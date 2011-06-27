  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion xB
  4. Used 2010 Scion xB
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Scion xB Release Series 7.0 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 xB
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,270
See xB Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,270
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,270
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Carpet Floor/ Cargo Mats (5-pc Set)yes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Sporty Stainless Steel Pedalsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Alpine Premium Audioyes
BLU Logic Hands-Free Systemyes
4-N-1 Light Kit w/Cup-Holder Illuminationyes
Shift Knobsyes
DVD Headrestyes
Molded Dash Appliquéyes
C-Pillar Storageyes
Plug-in Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,270
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,270
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.2 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Rear Spoileryes
Rear Bumper Appliquéyes
Release Series 7.0yes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
17" Alloy Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
16" Alloy Wheelsyes
TRD Sport Muffleryes
Carbon Fiber Window Trimyes
Front Grille Updateyes
Fog Lightsyes
TRD Front Strut Braceyes
TRD 19" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
TRD Rear Strut Braceyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Exterior Colors
  • Murasaki
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,270
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,270
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See xB Inventory

Related Used 2010 Scion xB Release Series 7.0 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles