Used 2009 Scion xB Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 xB
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.2 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Length167.3 in.
Curb weight3086 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height63.0 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Absolutely Red
  • Stingray Metallic
  • Hypnotic Teal Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
