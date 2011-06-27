Used 2004 Scion xB Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower108 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
160-watt audio outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
Driver vanity mirroryes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room46.1 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room48.7 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room46.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity43.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2425 lbs.
Gross weight3315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Length155.3 in.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height64.6 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track56.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Blue Onyx Pearl
  • Camouflage
  • Polar White
  • Thunder Cloud Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P185/60R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles