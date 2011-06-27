  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion xA
  4. Used 2004 Scion xA
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Scion xA Base Features & Specs

More about the 2004 xA
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,280
See xA Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,280
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,280
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower108 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,280
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,280
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,280
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
Driver vanity mirroryes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,280
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,280
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,280
Front head room39.6 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,280
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room38.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,280
Front track57.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity32.8 cu.ft.
Length154.1 in.
Curb weight2377 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height60.2 in.
Wheel base93.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track56.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,280
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Polar White
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Black Cherry Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,280
P185/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,280
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See xA Inventory

Related Used 2004 Scion xA Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles