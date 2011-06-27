  1. Home
Used 2015 Scion tC Features & Specs

More about the 2015 tC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262626
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg23/31 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/449.5 mi.333.5/449.5 mi.333.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower179 hp @ 6000 rpm179 hp @ 6000 rpm179 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyesyesno
Scion tC Sport Packageyesyesno
Carpet Mats and Cargo Matyesyesno
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyesyesno
Scion Release Series 9.0nonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
8 total speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Driver vanity mirrornoyesno
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Cargo floor matsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Spider Cargo Netyesyesyes
Leather Shift Knobyesyesyes
Leather Seatsyesyesno
Bespoke Premium Audio with Navigationyesyesno
Door Sill Enhanceryesyesyes
Carpet Floor and Cargo Matsyesyesyes
Carpet Matsyesyesno
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Interior Light Kityesnoyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryesyesyes
Phone Cable and Charge Packageyesyesno
Interior Light and Illuminated Door Sill Kityesnoyes
TRD Shift Knobyesnoyes
BeSpoke Premium Audio Featuring AHAyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
clothyesyesyes
bucket front seatsnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Rear head room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.5 in.48.5 in.48.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Paint Protection Film - Hood and Front Fenderyesyesyes
Rear Spoileryesyesno
Special Coloryesyesno
Lower Body Graphicyesyesyes
TRD Wheel Locks and Pouchyesyesyes
Cargo Coveryesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Fog Light Kityesyesyes
TRD Alloy Wheels and Tiresyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber B Pillar Appliquesyesyesno
TRD 19" 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Tiresyesyesyes
Rear Lip Spoileryesyesno
Carbon Fiber B-Pillar Appliqueyesyesyes
Low Profile Lip Spoileryesyesno
Fog Lightsyesyesno
Accent Stripeyesyesno
Illuminated Door Sillyesyesno
19" TRD Wheel w/Proxis Tiresyesyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Length176.6 in.176.6 in.176.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.no
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
EPA interior volume103.1 cu.ft.103.1 cu.ft.103.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.70.7 in.70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Absolutely Red
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Cement
  • Black
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Absolutely Red
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Cement
  • Magma
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
P225/45R18 tiresyesyesyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See tC InventorySee tC InventorySee tC Inventory

