Used 2015 Scion tC Features & Specs
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|26
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/31 mpg
|23/31 mpg
|23/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.5/449.5 mi.
|333.5/449.5 mi.
|333.5/449.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|26
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Torque
|172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|179 hp @ 6000 rpm
|179 hp @ 6000 rpm
|179 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Clear Paint Protection - Door Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Scion tC Sport Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Carpet Mats and Cargo Mat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Clear Paint Protection - Hood Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Scion Release Series 9.0
|no
|no
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Pioneer premium brand stereo system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver vanity mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|no
|no
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|no
|no
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|no
|yes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Spider Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Leather Shift Knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Leather Seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Bespoke Premium Audio with Navigation
|yes
|yes
|no
|Door Sill Enhancer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpet Floor and Cargo Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpet Mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Light Kit
|yes
|no
|yes
|Auto Dimming Mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Phone Cable and Charge Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Interior Light and Illuminated Door Sill Kit
|yes
|no
|yes
|TRD Shift Knob
|yes
|no
|yes
|BeSpoke Premium Audio Featuring AHA
|yes
|yes
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Front head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|no
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Rear head room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.5 in.
|48.5 in.
|48.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.6 in.
|34.6 in.
|34.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Paint Protection Film - Hood and Front Fender
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|no
|Special Color
|yes
|yes
|no
|Lower Body Graphic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|TRD Wheel Locks and Pouch
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fog Light Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|TRD Alloy Wheels and Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber B Pillar Appliques
|yes
|yes
|no
|TRD 19" 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Lip Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|no
|Carbon Fiber B-Pillar Applique
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Low Profile Lip Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|no
|Fog Lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Accent Stripe
|yes
|yes
|no
|Illuminated Door Sill
|yes
|yes
|no
|19" TRD Wheel w/Proxis Tires
|yes
|yes
|no
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Length
|176.6 in.
|176.6 in.
|176.6 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.7 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|6.3 in.
|no
|Height
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|103.1 cu.ft.
|103.1 cu.ft.
|103.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|70.7 in.
|70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|P225/45R18 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
