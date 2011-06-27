Used 2015 Scion tC Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
tC Hatchback
Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,458*
Total Cash Price
$16,182
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,282*
Total Cash Price
$12,742
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,458*
Total Cash Price
$16,182
Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,310*
Total Cash Price
$14,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 tC Hatchback Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,918
|Maintenance
|$1,259
|$1,125
|$445
|$2,916
|$2,306
|$8,051
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,110
|Financing
|$870
|$700
|$518
|$325
|$117
|$2,530
|Depreciation
|$3,995
|$1,524
|$1,340
|$1,187
|$1,067
|$9,114
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,194
|$6,731
|$5,865
|$8,193
|$7,475
|$38,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 tC Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$991
|$886
|$350
|$2,296
|$1,816
|$6,339
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$710
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$874
|Financing
|$685
|$551
|$408
|$256
|$92
|$1,992
|Depreciation
|$3,146
|$1,200
|$1,055
|$935
|$840
|$7,176
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,027
|$5,300
|$4,618
|$6,451
|$5,886
|$30,282
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 tC Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,918
|Maintenance
|$1,259
|$1,125
|$445
|$2,916
|$2,306
|$8,051
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,110
|Financing
|$870
|$700
|$518
|$325
|$117
|$2,530
|Depreciation
|$3,995
|$1,524
|$1,340
|$1,187
|$1,067
|$9,114
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,194
|$6,731
|$5,865
|$8,193
|$7,475
|$38,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 tC Hatchback Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,126
|Maintenance
|$1,090
|$975
|$385
|$2,526
|$1,998
|$6,973
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$781
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$961
|Financing
|$754
|$606
|$449
|$282
|$101
|$2,191
|Depreciation
|$3,461
|$1,320
|$1,161
|$1,029
|$924
|$7,894
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,830
|$5,830
|$5,080
|$7,096
|$6,475
|$33,310
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 tC
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Scion tC in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 Scion tC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019