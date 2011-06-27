  1. Home
Used 2014 Scion tC Features & Specs

More about the 2014 tC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262626
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg23/31 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/449.5 mi.333.5/449.5 mi.333.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower179 hp @ 6000 rpm179 hp @ 6000 rpm179 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
All-Weather Floor Mat Packageyesyesyes
Scion Anniversary Editionnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
8 total speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
first aid kityesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
Driver vanity mirrornoyesno
Rear and cargo floor matsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
Spider Cargo Netyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Leather Shift Knob (A/T)yesnoyes
Door Sill Enhanceryesyesyes
Carpet Floor and Cargo Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Toteyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Interior Light Kityesnoyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryesyesyes
Interior Light and Illuminated Door Sill Kityesnoyes
BeSpoke Premium Audio Featuring AHAyesyesyes
TRD Shift Knobyesnoyes
Leather Shift Knob (M/T)noyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
clothyesyesyes
bucket front seatsnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
Rear head room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.5 in.48.5 in.48.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
Paint Protection Film - Hood and Front Fenderyesyesyes
Rear Spoileryesyesyes
Lower Body Graphicyesyesyes
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Cargo Coveryesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Fog Light Kityesyesyes
TRD 19" 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Tiresyesyesyes
Low Profile Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Carbon Fiber B-Pillar Appliqueyesyesyes
Paint Protection Film - Front Bumperyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
Front track60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Length176.6 in.176.6 in.176.6 in.
Curb weight3124 lbs.3082 lbs.3124 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.0.33 cd.0.33 cd.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
EPA interior volume103.1 cu.ft.103.1 cu.ft.103.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.70.7 in.70.7 in.
Rear track61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Absolutely Red
  • Super White
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Cement
  • Black
  • Absolutely Red
  • Super White
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Cement
  • Silver Ignition
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
P225/45R18 tiresyesyesyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,210
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Starting MSRP
$22,440
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.
