Used 2014 Scion tC Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
tC Hatchback
Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,069*
Total Cash Price
$14,290
Monogram Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,069*
Total Cash Price
$14,290
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,401*
Total Cash Price
$11,252
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,241*
Total Cash Price
$12,377
Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,537*
Total Cash Price
$11,702
Monogram Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,045*
Total Cash Price
$15,865
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 tC Hatchback Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$1,109
|$433
|$2,880
|$575
|$2,182
|$7,179
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$804
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,012
|Financing
|$768
|$618
|$457
|$286
|$104
|$2,234
|Depreciation
|$3,551
|$1,341
|$1,180
|$1,045
|$939
|$8,056
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,388
|$5,762
|$8,067
|$5,657
|$7,196
|$36,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 tC Hatchback Monogram Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$1,109
|$433
|$2,880
|$575
|$2,182
|$7,179
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$804
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,012
|Financing
|$768
|$618
|$457
|$286
|$104
|$2,234
|Depreciation
|$3,551
|$1,341
|$1,180
|$1,045
|$939
|$8,056
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,388
|$5,762
|$8,067
|$5,657
|$7,196
|$36,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 tC Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$873
|$341
|$2,268
|$453
|$1,718
|$5,653
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$633
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$797
|Financing
|$605
|$487
|$360
|$225
|$82
|$1,759
|Depreciation
|$2,796
|$1,056
|$929
|$823
|$739
|$6,343
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,392
|$4,537
|$6,352
|$4,454
|$5,666
|$28,401
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 tC Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$5,069
|Maintenance
|$960
|$375
|$2,495
|$498
|$1,890
|$6,218
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$696
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$877
|Financing
|$666
|$536
|$396
|$248
|$90
|$1,935
|Depreciation
|$3,076
|$1,162
|$1,022
|$905
|$813
|$6,977
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,131
|$4,991
|$6,987
|$4,899
|$6,233
|$31,241
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 tC Hatchback Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$4,792
|Maintenance
|$908
|$355
|$2,359
|$471
|$1,787
|$5,879
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$658
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$829
|Financing
|$629
|$506
|$374
|$234
|$85
|$1,829
|Depreciation
|$2,908
|$1,098
|$966
|$856
|$769
|$6,597
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,688
|$4,718
|$6,606
|$4,632
|$5,893
|$29,537
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 tC Hatchback Monogram Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,497
|Maintenance
|$1,231
|$481
|$3,198
|$639
|$2,422
|$7,971
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$893
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,124
|Financing
|$853
|$687
|$508
|$317
|$116
|$2,480
|Depreciation
|$3,942
|$1,489
|$1,310
|$1,160
|$1,042
|$8,944
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,423
|$6,397
|$8,956
|$6,280
|$7,989
|$40,045
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Scion tC in Virginia is:not available
