Used 2013 Scion tC Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 tC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,725
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,725
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,725
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,725
Torque173 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,725
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,725
8 total speakersyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,725
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,725
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,725
BeSpoke Premium Audioyes
Spider Cargo Netyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Leather Shift Knob (A/T)yes
Leather Wrapped Shift Knobyes
Door Sill Enhanceryes
Carpet Floor and Cargo Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Scion Navigation Systemyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver w/Traffic Displayyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Illuminated Door Sillyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
Interior Light and Illuminated Door Sill Kityes
TRD Shift Knobyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,725
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,725
Front head room37.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,725
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,725
TRD 19" 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Tiresyes
Rear Spoileryes
Lower Body Graphicyes
Carbon Fiber B-Pillar Appliqueyes
Low Profile Lip Spoileryes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Cargo Coveryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Fog Light Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,725
Front track60.6 in.
Length174.0 in.
Curb weight3115 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume103.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,725
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Cement
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,725
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,725
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,725
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
