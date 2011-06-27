Used 2006 Scion tC Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2006 djmcruz , 05/11/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful MY 2006 Scion tc . ROCKS! 115,000 miles on it. The only thing replaced so far were Brakes,Tires every 50,000 and synthetic oil changes every 5,000.and what ever the services needed. The car does have a couple of squeeks and rattles but in all GREAT car. Report Abuse

Great car lk4d4 , 04/04/2013 Bought my 06 tC in may 2006 with 53 miles on it, now up to 210,000+ miles. No major issues what so ever. I still have the original car battery, which is impressive. I did have to add some distilled water into it after 6 years, no big feat there. I have a short RAM intake, Borla axle back exhaust, which after adding bumped my MPG to about 31-33 hwy. Most of my driving is hwy, my daily commute is 60 mi each way. and I drive frequently from San Diego to Sacramento, roughly 550 mi each way. The tC is comfortable enough to drive the whole way with no problems. I'm 5'10". Very easy to maintain. Easy access to the oil filter, I always check the placement of that on cars before buying.

College Student with Hopes soros151 , 11/16/2006 Since I saw this vehicle I fell in love with it. At first I found the shifting to be quite smooth, but since I changed the shifter it has a "racer" feeling. Don't get me wrong, I don't street race, I'm truly against it and I work with one association against it. The car feels nimble enough to take on any vehicle, yet balanced enough to be comfortable on the road. If you want an economic car, for under $20,000 and still be able to enjoy going to the track, then this is your car. Don't believe me? Go try one now.

Love It! Melanie , 10/29/2006 The Scion tC is an absolutely wonderful car. You can't beat the price for the performance. I always have a lot of fun driving my Scion. I would recommend to anyone. I love styling and the way it handles. If you love to drive you will love this car.