Used 2006 Scion tC Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2006
MY 2006 Scion tc . ROCKS! 115,000 miles on it. The only thing replaced so far were Brakes,Tires every 50,000 and synthetic oil changes every 5,000.and what ever the services needed. The car does have a couple of squeeks and rattles but in all GREAT car.
Great car
Bought my 06 tC in may 2006 with 53 miles on it, now up to 210,000+ miles. No major issues what so ever. I still have the original car battery, which is impressive. I did have to add some distilled water into it after 6 years, no big feat there. I have a short RAM intake, Borla axle back exhaust, which after adding bumped my MPG to about 31-33 hwy. Most of my driving is hwy, my daily commute is 60 mi each way. and I drive frequently from San Diego to Sacramento, roughly 550 mi each way. The tC is comfortable enough to drive the whole way with no problems. I'm 5'10". Very easy to maintain. Easy access to the oil filter, I always check the placement of that on cars before buying.
College Student with Hopes
Since I saw this vehicle I fell in love with it. At first I found the shifting to be quite smooth, but since I changed the shifter it has a "racer" feeling. Don't get me wrong, I don't street race, I'm truly against it and I work with one association against it. The car feels nimble enough to take on any vehicle, yet balanced enough to be comfortable on the road. If you want an economic car, for under $20,000 and still be able to enjoy going to the track, then this is your car. Don't believe me? Go try one now.
Love It!
The Scion tC is an absolutely wonderful car. You can't beat the price for the performance. I always have a lot of fun driving my Scion. I would recommend to anyone. I love styling and the way it handles. If you love to drive you will love this car.
Great Car
I bought my car new in 2006 with 20 miles on it. I now have put 170,000 miles on it and the only issue I have had is the trunk handle breaking, which is a very common problem. Other than that it has run perfectly and not cost me an extra penny beyond standard maintenance. I'm going to keep driving it until the tires fall off which probably won't be for awhile. I certainly have gotten my money out of this car.
