Used 2015 Scion iQ Hatchback Consumer Reviews

UPDATE TO MY ORIGINAL REVIEW BELOW: Well, owning our 2015 Scion iQ only convinces my wife and I that purchasing this micro city vehicle was one of the best purchases we have ever made. Everything we stated in our original review still holds true--even more so today. Everyday, this vehicle proves it does exactly what it was designed to do. We like our 2016 Prius, but when it comes to driving around the busy streets of Portland Oregon, we absolutely LOVE the iQ! Best decision we made. It will be with us for many years, and we are especially glad to have purchased Toyota's platinum extend warranty (eight years, 125,000 miles) due to the peace of mind we will have. My wife is constantly telling me that she has never been so in love with a vehicle as she is with her "Q". And believe me . . . we have owned dozens of new, very nice, and often times expensive vehicles over the years. And who would have thought that the iQ would turn out to be the most enjoyable one of all them! My wife and I absolutely love the iQ. We are both 6 feet tall and find it a pleasure to enter and exit it. No more "dropping" into the seat or "climbing" out of it. And once inside, it is surprisingly open, spacious, and very comfortable. The iQ is an ingenious design and purposefully and built vehicle for getting around the city, as well as making shorter trips outside of the city (we know, because we do it quite often with no issues whatsoever). It is a high quality vehicle built by Toyota (quality and reliability). It is a very stable little car both in the city and on the highway. It is a joy to drive due to its' comfortable interior, high/upright seating position, great outward visibility, amazing agility and turning radius. Add to this the ability to park virtually anywhere and 40 mpg (we are averaging 42 mpg) and what more could one ask for in a micro car? Disregard the negative reviews from so-called "professional" automotive reviewers. They just don't "get it". They forget what the purpose of the iQ is all about. Rather . . . you should read all the great reviews by actual owners. This is the only way to get a true assessment of any vehicle--including the iQ. We purchased our 2015 iQ used, with approximately 6,000 miles on it. We love it so much that we purchased a Toyota Factory New Car Extended Warranty (eight years and 100,000 miles platinum warranty) because we intend on keeping it for many years.

After almost a full year of researching and test driving subcompact and micro cars, my wife and I purchased a used 2015 Scion iQ base model with 6,000 miles. And we are happy to say that we could not be more pleased with our decision. We were always intrigued by the concept of the Scion iQ, but felt it necessary to thoroughly look at the other subcompact and micro vehicles being offered by other manufacturers. These included the Toyota Yaris, Honda Fit, Chevrolet Spark, Mini Cooper, Ford Fiesta and Focus, Nissan Versa Note, Mitsubishi Mirage, Fiat 500, and Smart for Two. All of the before mentioned vehicles were eliminated for various reasons, including the reliability of each individual vehicle (with the exception of the Yaris and Fit) as well as the manufacturer’s overall reliability reputation. In the end, the Scion iQ was the best small vehicle for us. I must state right up front that the iQ is not our only vehicle. Regardless of how much we like it, we cannot say that it would be our first choice if it were to be our only vehicle. But as a second vehicle, to be used for running around town, and even limited distances away from town (up to 200 miles away), it is perfect! When we need to carry a total of four passengers or more cargo, we then use our new 2016 Toyota Prius. So let me start by saying that both my wife and I are six feet tall, and find the front seating area in the iQ to be more than adequate for us. There is plenty of leg room, and the seats are extremely comfortable without there being too much intrusion by the lower or upper bolsters. One thing we both especially like is how easy it is to enter and exit the iQ. The doors are large, and one does not have to “fall” into the seat because it is too low, nor does one have to “climb” out of it because it too low. They are just right. Outward visibility in all directions is good, although at first, the rather large pillars just behind the driver and passenger seemed to cause blind spots. This quickly became a non-issue once we realized how to use the large side windows on both the driver’s and passenger’s side. Also, the addition of two small convex mirrors helped. As far as the layout of the dash and instruments is concerned, everything is easily visible and well within reach. We especially enjoy the three large easy to read and use climate controls (fan, mode, and temperature). The speedometer and multi-function screen provide all the necessary information without being unnecessarily confusing. The large Pioneer touch screen entertainment unit works flawlessly and provides excellent sound whether one is playing the radio, a CD, a USB, or speaking on their phone using the blue tooth feature. Again, using all these features are simple and straightforward. I know Scion touts the fact that the iQ can accommodate up to four people, however it is either a very comfortable two-seater with a nice size cargo area, or a three seater with minimal cargo area. And yes, it can easily sit a six foot adult in the front passenger seat while still accommodating a six foot adult in the back seat behind the passenger. I do not think a six foot tall adult would want to spend more than a few hours in this back seat area but, it does work—and surprisingly so! As to how the iQ drives and handles . . . well, let us just say that it will surprise you. The more time one spends driving this micro vehicle, the more they will appreciate it. Honestly, it is the most fun one can have when negotiating crowded, busy city streets. It accelerates and brakes just fine, and is able to dart in and out of traffic like a hummingbird. The turning radius is unbelievable and smile inducing. Merging onto and driving on freeways is like any other vehicle. It is solid, stable, and smooth on all but the roughest of surfaces. We fine no issues when cruising at 65 mph among semi-trucks, RV’ers, etc. All this while averaging (at least for us) 44 mpg. I cannot imagine anyone averaging less than the claimed 36/37 mpg unless they are racing the little iQ everywhere they go. If one drives it gently, they should easily be able to approach or exceed 40 mpg. Did we mention the incredibly small turning radius and parking ability of this car? The iQ does have its’ shortcomings, albeit a few of them are inherent in all micro vehicles. First, the ride is obviously a little “choppy” when on rougher streets. This takes a little getting used to, but really—it is not that bad. And second, the engine and CVT transmission noise is noticeable. Again, this is due to these components being so close to the occupants. It should be noted we find almost no wind intrusion into the iQ, which makes listening to the audio system and speaking with other occupants a pleasant experience. The other little things that could be improved would be the addition of a factory installed cruise control. I realize Toyota’s reason for not offering it (even a