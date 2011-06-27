  1. Home
Used 2015 Scion iQ Features & Specs

More about the 2015 iQ
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/314.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity8.5 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque89 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower94 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle26.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Carpet Mats and Cargo Matyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
BeSpoke Premium Audioyes
Carpet Rear Seat Floor Matsyes
AM/FM/CD/MP3/Ipod Capabilityyes
Leather Shift Knobyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Ashtray Kityes
Bespoke Premium Audio with Navigationyes
Carpet Matsyes
Carpet Front Seat Floor Matsyes
Interior Light Kit w/Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Interior Light Kityes
XM Tuner w/Antennayes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Phone Cable and Charge Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room33.8 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Fog Lightsyes
16" 8-spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Five-Spoke Wheel Coversyes
Illuminated Door Sillyes
16" Alloy Wheelsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Fog Light Kityes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length120.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.5 cu.ft.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume77.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base78.7 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Black Currant Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Hot Lava
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
175/60R16 tiresyes
16 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
