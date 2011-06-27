Used 2013 Scion iQ Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|37
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|36/37 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.0/314.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|8.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|37
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Torque
|89 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.3 l
|Horsepower
|94 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|26.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Pioneer premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Pioneer premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Carpet Rear Floor Mats
|yes
|Leather Shift Knob
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Ashtray Kit
|yes
|Carpet Front Floor Mats
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/Traffic Display
|yes
|Interior Light Kit w/Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|BeSpoke Premium Audio System
|yes
|Scion Navigation System
|yes
|All-Weather Front Seat Floor Mats
|yes
|Door Sill Enhancements
|yes
|Interior Light Kit
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|Carpet Cargo Mat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Front head room
|37.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|33.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.2 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Special Color
|yes
|16" Split 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|7 Spoke Wheel Covers
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Wheel Covers 5-Spoke
|yes
|Wheel Covers 7-Spoke
|yes
|Fog Light Kit
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Front track
|58.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|16.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2127 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|3.5 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Length
|120.1 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Height
|59.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|77.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|78.7 in.
|Width
|66.1 in.
|Rear track
|57.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|175/60R16 tires
|yes
|16 x 5.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,495
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
