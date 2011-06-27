Used 2016 Scion FR-S Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/448.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|Torque
|151 lb-ft @ 6600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|Rear Bumper Applique and Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|8 total speakers
|yes
|300 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Pioneer premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|BeSpoke Audio w/Navigation
|yes
|Ashtray Cup
|yes
|Center Armrest
|yes
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|Rear head room
|35.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Special Color
|yes
|Fog Lights
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|All-Season Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|Length
|166.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2806 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|83.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|Width
|69.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|215/45R W tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,405
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
