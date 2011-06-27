  1. Home
Used 2016 Scion FR-S Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 FR-S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,405
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,405
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,405
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,405
Torque151 lb-ft @ 6600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,405
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,405
Rear Bumper Applique and Carpet Trunk Matyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,405
8 total speakersyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,405
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,405
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,405
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
BeSpoke Audio w/Navigationyes
Ashtray Cupyes
Center Armrestyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,405
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,405
Front head room37.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,405
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room45.3 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,405
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Fog Lightsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,405
Length166.7 in.
Curb weight2806 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Height50.6 in.
EPA interior volume83.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,405
Exterior Colors
  • Halo
  • Oceanic
  • Hot Lava
  • Ablaze
  • Steel
  • Raven
  • Asphalt
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,405
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
215/45R W tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,405
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,405
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
