Used 2016 Scion FR-S Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
FR-S Coupe
Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,963*
Total Cash Price
$23,090
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,766*
Total Cash Price
$18,181
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,963*
Total Cash Price
$23,090
Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,543*
Total Cash Price
$19,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 FR-S Coupe Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$1,380
|$6,514
|Maintenance
|$2,718
|$1,808
|$2,264
|$505
|$3,372
|$10,668
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,261
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,242
|$998
|$739
|$462
|$168
|$3,609
|Depreciation
|$4,765
|$1,932
|$1,717
|$1,542
|$1,406
|$11,361
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,778
|$8,752
|$8,926
|$6,922
|$9,586
|$47,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 FR-S Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,129
|Maintenance
|$2,140
|$1,424
|$1,783
|$398
|$2,655
|$8,400
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$993
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,157
|Financing
|$978
|$786
|$582
|$364
|$132
|$2,842
|Depreciation
|$3,752
|$1,521
|$1,352
|$1,214
|$1,107
|$8,946
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,849
|$6,891
|$7,028
|$5,450
|$7,548
|$37,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 FR-S Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$1,380
|$6,514
|Maintenance
|$2,718
|$1,808
|$2,264
|$505
|$3,372
|$10,668
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,261
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,242
|$998
|$739
|$462
|$168
|$3,609
|Depreciation
|$4,765
|$1,932
|$1,717
|$1,542
|$1,406
|$11,361
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,778
|$8,752
|$8,926
|$6,922
|$9,586
|$47,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 FR-S Coupe Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$5,642
|Maintenance
|$2,354
|$1,566
|$1,961
|$438
|$2,921
|$9,240
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,273
|Financing
|$1,076
|$865
|$640
|$400
|$145
|$3,126
|Depreciation
|$4,127
|$1,673
|$1,487
|$1,335
|$1,218
|$9,841
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,934
|$7,580
|$7,731
|$5,995
|$8,303
|$41,543
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 FR-S
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Scion FR-S in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 Scion FR-S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019