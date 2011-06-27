Used 2015 Scion FR-S Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
FR-S Coupe
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,191*
Total Cash Price
$20,165
Release Series 1.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,191*
Total Cash Price
$20,165
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,796*
Total Cash Price
$15,878
Release Series 1.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,276*
Total Cash Price
$17,466
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 FR-S Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$6,412
|Maintenance
|$1,796
|$1,069
|$491
|$3,021
|$3,051
|$9,428
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,317
|Financing
|$1,085
|$872
|$645
|$404
|$146
|$3,152
|Depreciation
|$4,390
|$1,761
|$1,551
|$1,375
|$1,233
|$10,311
|Fuel
|$1,899
|$1,956
|$2,015
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$10,083
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,986
|$7,537
|$6,716
|$9,044
|$8,908
|$44,191
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 FR-S Coupe Release Series 1.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$6,412
|Maintenance
|$1,796
|$1,069
|$491
|$3,021
|$3,051
|$9,428
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,317
|Financing
|$1,085
|$872
|$645
|$404
|$146
|$3,152
|Depreciation
|$4,390
|$1,761
|$1,551
|$1,375
|$1,233
|$10,311
|Fuel
|$1,899
|$1,956
|$2,015
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$10,083
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,986
|$7,537
|$6,716
|$9,044
|$8,908
|$44,191
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 FR-S Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$5,049
|Maintenance
|$1,414
|$842
|$387
|$2,379
|$2,402
|$7,424
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$873
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,037
|Financing
|$854
|$687
|$508
|$318
|$115
|$2,482
|Depreciation
|$3,457
|$1,387
|$1,221
|$1,083
|$971
|$8,119
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,438
|$5,935
|$5,288
|$7,121
|$7,014
|$34,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 FR-S Coupe Release Series 1.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,554
|Maintenance
|$1,555
|$926
|$426
|$2,617
|$2,642
|$8,166
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,141
|Financing
|$939
|$756
|$559
|$350
|$127
|$2,730
|Depreciation
|$3,803
|$1,526
|$1,343
|$1,191
|$1,068
|$8,931
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,694
|$1,746
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,733
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,382
|$6,529
|$5,817
|$7,833
|$7,715
|$38,276
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 FR-S
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Scion FR-S in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 Scion FR-S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019