Used 2014 Scion FR-S Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
FR-S Coupe
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,546*
Total Cash Price
$14,390
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,333*
Total Cash Price
$18,275
Monogram Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,333*
Total Cash Price
$18,275
Monogram Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,801*
Total Cash Price
$15,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 FR-S Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,980
|Maintenance
|$830
|$379
|$2,302
|$605
|$2,187
|$6,303
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$796
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$960
|Financing
|$774
|$622
|$461
|$288
|$104
|$2,249
|Depreciation
|$3,154
|$1,254
|$1,104
|$979
|$878
|$7,369
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,381
|$5,260
|$7,025
|$5,199
|$6,681
|$32,546
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 FR-S Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$6,325
|Maintenance
|$1,054
|$481
|$2,924
|$768
|$2,777
|$8,005
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,219
|Financing
|$983
|$790
|$585
|$366
|$132
|$2,856
|Depreciation
|$4,006
|$1,593
|$1,402
|$1,243
|$1,115
|$9,359
|Fuel
|$1,899
|$1,956
|$2,015
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$10,083
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,644
|$6,680
|$8,922
|$6,603
|$8,485
|$41,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 FR-S Coupe Monogram Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$6,325
|Maintenance
|$1,054
|$481
|$2,924
|$768
|$2,777
|$8,005
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,219
|Financing
|$983
|$790
|$585
|$366
|$132
|$2,856
|Depreciation
|$4,006
|$1,593
|$1,402
|$1,243
|$1,115
|$9,359
|Fuel
|$1,899
|$1,956
|$2,015
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$10,083
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,644
|$6,680
|$8,922
|$6,603
|$8,485
|$41,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 FR-S Coupe Monogram Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$5,478
|Maintenance
|$913
|$417
|$2,532
|$666
|$2,406
|$6,933
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$876
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,056
|Financing
|$851
|$684
|$507
|$317
|$114
|$2,474
|Depreciation
|$3,469
|$1,379
|$1,214
|$1,077
|$966
|$8,106
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,694
|$1,746
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,733
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,219
|$5,786
|$7,728
|$5,719
|$7,349
|$35,801
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Scion FR-S in Virginia is:not available
